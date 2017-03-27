B-C-S teacher remembered as engaging with great intellect

Share

The Benton-Carroll-Salem School District is planning a vigil in memory of Whitney Meinke, a third grade teacher who was killed March 26 in a vehicular crash in Jerusalem Township.

The vigil is scheduled for April 2 at 6 p.m. at R.C. Waters Elementary School, where she was a teacher since 2015. Her parents were also killed in the crash. She is survived by a husband and two children, one of whom attends R.C. Waters Elementary.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Whitney’s family and her family here at R.C. Waters Elementary. In our sorrow, we search for strength – especially for the children who Mrs. Meinke impacted. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Whitney’s family and to all of the students, staff and community who were lucky enough to call Whitney a friend,” said Guy Parmigian, district superintendent. “We will remember her constant smile, positive attitude, and great intellect. This bright, engaging, and student-centered teacher was also a respected leader, and was loved by all.”

The district plans to have counselors available for students and assistance for teachers when students return from spring break on April 3. Prior to teaching at B-C-S, Meinke taught at the Woodmore School District.

The vigil will be open to the public.

Crash under investigation

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 12:48 a.m. at the intersection of Cousino and Seaman roads.

A Ford van driven by Alejandro Jaramillo, 26, of Asheboro, North Carolina, was headed north on Cousino and failed to yield for a stop sign, striking a Lexus RX350 driven east on Seaman Road by Meinke’s father, Robin Shellhammer, 60, of Oregon.

Both vehicles went off the roadway and came to rest in a field.

Jaramillo received minor injuries and was transported to St. Charles Emergency Center. Two passengers in the van, Javier Cervera, of Greensboro, North Carolina, age 38, and Pedro Martinez, unknown age and address, both received minor injuries and were transported to St. Charles Emergency Center.

Shellhammer was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lucas County Coroner’s office as were his passengers Barbara Shellhammer, 56, and Whitney, 33, of Curtice.

All three occupants of the van were wearing a seatbelt. Mr. Shellhammer and Meinke were not wearing a seatbelt. Mrs. Shellhammer was wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is a factor in the crash, the highway patrol said, and the investigation continues.

No charges have been filed at this time.