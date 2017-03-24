Share

For more than four hours on March 8 crews from area fire departments battled a blaze and winds of more than 40 miles per hour, but the farmhouse on N. Martin-Williston Road was reduced to rubble.

Two weeks after the fire, Mary Pierce, two of her daughters, Samantha and Amanda, and a granddaughter, Sophia, are trying to recover from the trauma of the fire, living at a Super 8 Motel.

“I wasn’t home at the time. My daughter Amanda said she felt a window and wall get really hot. That’s when she discovered the house was on fire. She got everybody out when she realized what was happening,” Pierce said.

Passersby assisted with evacuating the home.

According to the fire department report, a bale of straw ignited in the barn and that structure was also lost. The home is uninsured, the report says.

Pierce said her goal is to rebuild the home, which is where she grew up.

“A lot of history for me. A lot of things are gone now,” she said. “I have my family. That’s the important thing. No one was seriously hurt.”

Even a pet dog escaped harm.

Last week, she began looking for a home in the area to rent.

Another daughter, Sarah, has set up a gofundme campaign and Mann Technologies and St. John Lutheran Church, both in Williston, have volunteered to be drop off locations for clothing, household items, checks, and gift cards. Assisting the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District were departments from Jerusalem Township, Lake Township, Oregon, Northwood and Harris-Elmore.