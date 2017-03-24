Legislators express support for Davis-Besse

Share

Two area state legislators are throwing their support behind nuclear power.

Senator Randy Gardner, R- Bowling Green, and Representative Steve Arndt, R- Port Clinton, say the Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear power plants in Ohio are vital to the state’s energy supply.

“These plants provide clean and reliable power for northern Ohio. They are important to our diverse array of energy sources for residential customers and businesses,” Gardner and Arndt say in a joint statement. “Without these facilities Ohio may become an even more vulnerable importer of power from other states.”

In Ottawa County, Davis-Besse impacts thousands of families, they said. FirstEnergy Corp., which owns both plants, has announced its intention to exit the energy generation component of its business either by closing or selling its coal and nuclear plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania if the states don’t establish a format for re-regulating them and setting rates.

The Perry plant is located in Lake County, east of Cleveland.

During an earnings call last November, Charles Jones, FirstEnergy president and chief executive officer, said FirstEnergy Solutions and Allegheny Energy Supply, the company’s subsidiaries that own the power plants, are unable to operate profitably at current energy prices.

Filing for bankruptcy by the subsidiaries is also an option.

Even the possibility of Davis-Besse being idled has had an impact on the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District where the board of education has decided to remove a bond issue from the May 2 ballot. School officials cited the possible devaluation of the plant, noting it would result in an increase in property taxes for homeowners and farmers if the bond issue had passed.

The school board had decided last November to place a bond issue on the May ballot to finance a new K-7 building that would be constructed on land west of the Oak Harbor High School along State Route 163. It would replace the current Oak Harbor Middle School and the R.C. Waters Elementary School.

According to B-C-S treasurer Cajon Keeton, the district receives about 40 percent of its operating budget through property taxes from Davis-Besse.

Credits considered

One option under consideration is the creation of credits for nuclear plants for not producing carbon dioxide. The Illinois legislature last year approved low carbon energy credits for two power plants in that state owned by Exelon Corp. that are not competitive in the open market. Lawmakers decided they should get credits paid for by customers because of the low emissions and the plants are major employers.

Legal challenges against the credits have been filed.