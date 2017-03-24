Drawing attention to child abuse/neglect

Share

An increase in the number of reports of child abuse/neglect last year in Wood County can be attributed to problems families face with opiate addiction, according to Maricarol Torsok-Hrabovsky, special projects manager with Wood County Job and Family Services.

Torsok-Hrabovsky gave a presentation Tuesday to the Lake Township trustees about the agency’s efforts to increase awareness of abuse/neglect. In 2016, the county saw an increase of 176 reports of child abuse/neglect from the 2015 total of 718, she told the trustees.

Last year, there were 47 cases reported and investigated; 26 in the Village of Walbridge and 21 in the Village of Millbury, including the unincorporated areas that surround the villages.

To raise awareness about the issue, the agency will hold Pinwheels for Prevention April 12 in the county but this year there will be a change. Instead of placing blue pinwheels just in the Bowling Green area – as was the practice in the past, with each pinwheel representing one abuse/neglect report – pinwheels will be placed in towns and school districts throughout the county.

“We normally would set up a display in Bowling Green. This year we’ll be taking the project on the road,” Torsok-Hrabovsky said.

In Lake Township, pinwheels will be placed at Frienship Park next to the administration building.

The agency has set a goal of having foster parents in each school district throughout the county and bolstering a donation fund that can be used for items not allowed by government funds.

The trustees approved a resolution recognizing April as Ohio Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Pinwheels will also be placed in the cities of Northwood, Rossford, Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township, and Eastwood, Elmwood and Otsego school districts, said Sandi Carsey, children services administrator at Wood County JFS.

In other business, the trustees opened four contract bids for a columbarium to be installed at the township cemetery.

Bids were received from Felzer and Urban Monumental Works, Toledo; Franklin Monument Co., Norwalk, O., Salem Stones, Obetz, O., and Delphos Granite Works, Delphos, O. The bids will be reviewed before a contract is awarded, Mark Hummer, township administrator, said.

The trustees have said they would like to have the columbarium installed in time for the annual Memorial Day service.