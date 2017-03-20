New senior living complex planned in Oregon

Share

The Oregon Planning Commission has granted a conditional use for the development of a senior residential complex on three parcels on Munding Drive.

The development backs up to I-280 to the south, according to James Gilmore, commissioner of building and zoning. The site is adjacent to the Orchard Villa nursing home.

The zoning on the parcel is C-2 General Commercial to the west, and R-3 multifamily on two parcels to the east. The C-2 zoned portion requires a conditional use for multi-family use.

Plans call for the development of 57 units, with 12 cottages in the rear and 45 one - and two - bedroom units in a four-story main building with an elevator at the front. The $11 million complex would be age restricted to seniors 55-years old and older.

St. Mary’s Development Corporation, of Dayton, plans on buying the property, which is currently owned by Mercy St. Charles Hospital, and developing the complex.

Pete Schwiegeraht, with Miller Valentine Group, a consultant for St. Mary’s Development Corporation, said there was a search of several sites across the city to find a location with the best fit and opportunity for seniors in the area to have access to services and amenities. The Munding Drive site was chosen due to its connectivity and accessibility to the hospital and other senior care services in the area. “Having that connectivity is obviously the perfect scenario,” said Schwiegeraht.

The site also fits well with the city’s current concept to create a downtown center for Oregon. Part of that concept is a proposal for a walkable retail district in the area, Gilmore said after the meeting.

Schwiegeraht said there would be many unique amenities at the complex, including on-site management, service coordination, a business center, fitness center, theater, clinic, and community room on the first floor of the building that will be available to residents. Activities and programming include curb-to-curb transportation, in-home meals and housekeeping.

The main building will be near the street toward the front with parking in the rear. Trees to the rear will be preserved next to open space to create walking trails and other amenities for residents.

While the development is in partnership with St. Mary’s Development Corporation, a non-profit company that works throughout the state, the complex will be a for-profit entity that will create new taxes for the city.

Site plan

Gilmore said the plans are just a preliminary design that will have to go through a full site plan review. The city has no details or measurements regarding setoffs. The city will make sure the project complies with the code. If setback requirements are needed, relief will be sought from the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Public Service Director Paul Roman said the city is looking at getting rid of some of the setback requirements for new development in the area. It is more attractive for new development to feature buildings closer to the road with parking in the back in that district.

Miller Valentine Group has developed similar senior projects in Perrysburg, Sylvania and Whitehouse.

On the corner of Isaac Streets Drive and Munding Drive is an open green space. As this area becomes a downtown center, there might be a desire from the city’s perspective to have some signage denoting the district, according to Schwiegeraht. The developer plans to work with the city to determine what they would want out of that space and even have funds set aside that they would be willing to contribute toward streetscaping, landscaping, and hardscaping.

Mayor Mike Seferian, who sits on the Planning Commission, expanded on the vision for a downtown and said the administration was pleasantly surprised to hear about the plans for the senior residential complex because it fits into the downtown concept.

Schwiegeraht told The Press last Wednesday that the monthly rent at the complex will range from $500 to $750.

“We’re applying for funding right now, that’s the key piece” he said. “Getting the conditional use is the first step. If our funding comes through, we’ll likely start construction next January or February. Units will become available in January or February of 2019.”

The Project Review Board has reviewed the designs and has no objections to the proposed conditional use.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the Conditional Use request with the stipulation there are to be no more than 60 units in the development.