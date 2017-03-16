Oregon OK's Volunteer Energy as natural gas supplier

Share

Oregon City Council approved an agreement with Volunteer Energy to be the city’s natural gas aggregation supplier for two years beginning in April.The agreement was negotiated by the Northwest Ohio Aggregation Coalition (NOAC), of which Oregon is a member.

NOAC, formed in 2003, is an aggregation of governments that negotiate electric and gas purchases to save consumers costs on their utility bills. Since 2003, NOC has saved residents and small businesses in the aggregation millions of dollars in their natural gas bills.

On a yearly basis, NOAC evaluates and makes recommendations as to whether communities should enter into agreements with managed programs. NOAC, through Palmer Energy, solicited proposals from 11 potential suppliers for a new supply of natural gas, according to Law Director Melissa Purpura. Volunteer Energy and Constellation Energy responded to the proposals. After a thorough review, it was determined, as recommended by Palmer Energy, that the proposal of Volunteer Energy be accepted to provide the most cost savings to consumers.

The city’s current natural gas contract is about to expire.

It is estimated that the contract will save NOAC customers about $740,000 annually. Volunteer’s estimated savings per household will average about $17 per year.

Opt-out letters will be mailed later this month to all households in Oregon. Those who do not want to be part of the NOAC negotiated contract with Volunteer Energy must sign and return the opt-out letter.

City Administrator Mike Beazley said there are representatives from natural gas suppliers going door to door to solicit customers. “The best way to save is to stay in the aggregation plan,” he said. “There’s not many things that local government can do to save money for our residents. That saved money will be available to pay for goods and services here, and we feel good about that.”

City council in February approved a three-year agreement with FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. to act as the city’s electricity aggregation supplier. The rate was also negotiated by NOAC. The three year term starts in June of this year to June of 2020.

Besides Oregon, NOAC is currently comprised of the following member communities: Northwood, Toledo, Lucas County Commissioners representing the unincorporated areas of Lucas County, the board of township trustees for Lake and Perrysburg townships, Maumee, Perrysburg, Rossford, Sylvania, Waterville, the villages of Holland and Ottawa Hills. Each member community has input and responsibility within the coalition, with the two largest members, Toledo and Lucas County, taking the lead on most coalition matters.