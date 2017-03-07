Eagle’s Landing gets emergency storm sewer repairs

Share

Oregon Council on Monday agreed to pay $43,680 to S&S Directional Boring, Ltd. for emergency storm sewer repair work on Eagle’s Landing Drive.

Public Service Director Paul Roman said the work is needed to repair an existing storm sewer with leaky joints located between two homes in the Eagle’s Landing subdivision.

“Water was actually leaving the pipes and working its way into a foundation of a home right next to the pipes,” he said.

The work consisted of “slip lining,” which entails pulling a continuous piece of pipe with no joints through the older pipe, explained Roman.

“It takes coordination to do it. After they’re done, they grout between the outside of the pipe and the old pipe, and make it a solid piece. It is an emergency, and we did get quotes. S&S Boring was the lowest and best quote for the work. That’s why it was chosen. A lot of times, we want to see the work get done without any changes,” said Roman.

“This just seems really expensive for a newer subdivision,” said Councilwoman Sandy Bihn. “Was it something that happened when [the subdivision] was put in? Why did the problem occur now?”

Roman said it was a situation where a home was built very close to the pipe. “And it’s something that certainly is beyond the time period of going back to the original developer. The existing pipe is structurally sound. It’s a question of whether there is truly joint material in the joints, or if the gaskets came apart. It was hard to even tell in multiple joints that have leaks. “

For newer subdivisions, the city now requires sanitary gasket joints for all storm sewers that go between homes so something like what happened in Eagle’s Landing doesn’t happen, said Roman.

“That wasn’t a requirement when Eagle’s Landing went in. I can’t necessarily say that a storm joint isn’t going to leak. There is a drainage easement for the pipe to be there. I don’t think the home builder was at fault as well. It’s just that with leaky joints and all-stone bedding, and having a home foundation being relatively close, the storm water is definitely leaving. Normally, in some older subdivisions with the same situation, we question whether storm water is traveling on the outside of the pipe, which it can through stone bedding. A lot of times, we’ll dig up the ends of the pipe and put in clay dams, which stops water from traveling on the outside of the pipe,” said Roman.

The pipe at Eagle’s Landing was an overflow pipe for a pond in the golf course area.

“But it is a public storm sewer. We are responsible to make sure it doesn’t cause harm. So it’s hard to say whether it was an inspection issue or standard issue. I do know we have a more strict standard for newer subdivisions,” said Roman.