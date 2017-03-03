Genoa native tells story: In Ottawa County, heroin becomes ‘devil of all drugs’

Share

“I am 34 and graduated from Genoa in 2000. I didn’t use in high school; when I saw people smoking cigarettes in high school I thought they were bad kids. After high school I started drinking alcohol and smoking weed. It affected my lifestyle. At 21 years old I twisted my ankle playing basketball and was prescribed Vicodin. I became addicted,” said Nate Kehlmeier, recovering addict since 2008.

“I started full blown on pills,” Kehlmeier said at the Community Substance Abuse Awareness Forum at Port Clinton High School. “Once I was on Oxycotin I started committing crimes. I worked a union job making $20 an hour and I was dead broke. I was stealing from my family and I decided to go to treatment.”

“Two weeks in I got sober and it felt good. My friend came in and it triggered me. We had drugs dropped off at rehab the next day,” said Kehlmeier.

Kehlmeier graduated treatment and got a job working for his uncle. Oxycotin became too expensive so he started doing heroin.

He stole paychecks and forged his uncle’s signature. Twice. The first time his uncle said he could work it off; the second time his uncle pressed charges. He was put in jail, got out and continued to get high.

“January 17, 2008, was the last day I used,” said Kehlmeier. “I ripped a guy off for $180 and six rounds were unloaded on the car I was in. The guy whose money I stole tried to kill me.”

“That’s where heroin took me,” Kehlmeier said.

Not in my backyard

Some on the panel pointed out that they have heard from the public that they don’t really believe this problem exists in the community. Joel Barton of the Ottawa County Drug Taskforce brought numbers to the table that suggested otherwise.

“How does someone become an addict? This is a question I hear a lot. There was a case in Port Clinton that explains this perfectly to me,” said Barton.

Barton said the case involved a person who was receiving opiate prescriptions from a pain management doctor. From December 2015 to December 2016 twice a month this individual received 120 Oxycotin pills and 60 Oxymorphine pills. They sold each one.

“Let’s say on average you get $35 a pill. That’s $81,500,” said Barton.

“If I am this person that is how much I am making a year. $81,500. Sheriff Levorchick arrests me. Now all these people that bought my pills have nowhere to buy them from. Half of the people turn down their addiction and the other half turn to heroin,” said Barton.

“To them it’s all about money,” said Barton. “They don’t care what’s in the drugs or if people die. It’s happening right here; right in Port Clinton. If you don’t know it’s here, it blends in.”

We are on target with big cities

“For those who think we don’t have a problem, Ottawa County houses .37 percent of the population of Ohio and we have .4 percent of Ohio’s heroin deaths,” said Ottawa County Coroner and family physician Dr. Daniel Cadigan.

“We are on target with big cities,” said Dr. Cadigan. “Prior to October 2015 Ottawa County had three overdose deaths a year. Now we are averaging 19 a year. We have also saved about 20 people with Narcan. That is one of every thousand in our county of nearly 40,000.”

“As a society we have to accept there are some aches and pains we can’t take a pill for,” said Dr. Cadigan.

During Nate Kehlmeier’s talk he spoke of going to treatment in Florida, but then wanting to come back to Ohio when he decided to work in the recovery field.

“Ohio is ground zero,” said Kehlmeier. “We could fill these empty seats in this auditorium with the people I’ve seen and they wanted help but they died. There was a reason I’m doing what I am doing and I moved back to Ohio. There are 8 people a day that overdose in Ohio. It’s happening here.”

“In December I helped five people get into treatment. So far this year I have helped 17 people get into treatment. I have helped a 15 year old who is on heroin. It doesn’t discriminate,” said Kehlmeier.

How to overcome

“The community coming together is the first step in overcoming this,” said Kehlmeier. The people on this panel care. There are resources out there.”

The panel at the forum consisted of: Ottawa County Commissioner Mark Stahl, Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Levorchick, Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten, Common Pleas Court Judge Bruce Winters, Ottawa County Drug Task Force officer Joel Barton, Ottawa County Coroner Dr. Daniel Cadigan, Erika Warren who has been in recovery since 2013 and Nate Kehlmeier who has been in recovery since 2008.

If you or someone in your family is an addict, reach out to any of these people on the panel for resources or any of the following agencies: Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services at 419-734-2942, Bayshore Counseling at 419-734-5535 or Choices Behavioral Healthcare at 419-280-0095. This story reprinted with permission from the Port Clinton Beacon.