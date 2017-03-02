Gun/archery range approved

Share

The Clay Township Zoning Board has approved a use variance for a parcel along Holt-Harrigan Road to allow for the construction of an indoor gun/archery range and retail outlet.

The 8-acre parcel is currently zoned for agricultural use, which does not allow for a retail store. The parcel owner, Theodore Bitter, of Millbury, requested the variance.

Ken Shields, who operates Packer Creek Outdoors in Genoa, said Wednesday he plans to complete the purchase of the property later this month. He intends to construct a 19,000-square-foot building that will house 15 pistol/rifle shooting lanes and a 40 by 106-foot archery range as well as retail space. There will also be a 2-acre pond stocked with fish for community use.

“We’ve been planning this for a couple of years,” he said. “My mom and I are partnering to do this. My granddad had his shop here in town from about 1960 on. When he passed a lot of people asked me if I was going to take it over. I got my license two years ago. We’re in a better position to do something like this than we were before.”

Clay Township Police Chief Terry Mitchell, who’s also handled zoning matters for the township, said that because the zoning for the parcel isn’t being changed, no further action by the township trustees is needed.

During the Feb. 8 meeting of the zoning board, several nearby residents expressed opposition to the plans. In a letter to the township trustees, Joanne Bankertz said she was concerned about traffic and noise from the site. Also, a retail store that sells weapons and ammunition could become a draw for burglars.

Last week, she said petitions are being circulated to gain support for their cause.

Others said a building on the property would exacerbate flooding problems in the immediate area and lower property values.

Shields said he would like the facility to partner with area schools for archery programs.

“The Ohio High School Athletic Association has an archery program but none of the nearby schools are involved in it. That’s something we would like to do with the schools. Everyone has heard about the heroin problem and all the related stuff. We want to try and give the kids something to do and give them a venue where they can learn some good things and be in an atmosphere where responsibility is paramount,” he said.