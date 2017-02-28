Oregon buys 3 vehicles for the police department

Share

Oregon council recently approved the purchase of three vehicles for the police department.

Mathews Ford provided the best overall quote for the purchase of the three 2017 Ford Utility Police Interceptor vehicles at a cost of $29,411 per vehicle, for a total of $88,233. An allowance for a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria at $3,000, a 2013 Chevy Caprice at $6,500 and another 2013 Chevy Caprice at $7,500, provided a trade-in credit of $17,000, bringing the total final cost of the purchase down to $71,233.

Lebanon Ford Inc., of Lebanon, Ohio, also submitted a bid to provide the three vehicles for $28,645 per vehicle, or for a total of $85,935. Although Lebanon Ford Inc. submitted a lower bid, its trade-in allowance of $2,000 for the 2011 Ford Crown Victoria, $5,800 for the 2013 Chevy Caprice, and $6,800 for the second 2013 Chevy Caprice, brought the total final cost of the vehicles down to $71,335, which was higher than the bid provided by Mathews Ford.

“The state contract was $71,355. Mathews is actually charging us more for the vehicles, but they’re giving us more in trade-ins,” said Police Chief Mike Navarre. “So it worked out to $122 in savings by going with Mathews Ford, which we like to do anyway because they’re local.”

Navarre said the city has been buying similar SUVs for the department in each the last two years.

The trade in of the 2011 Ford Crown Victoria is the last of its kind in the fleet, said Navarre. The trade in of the two Chevy Caprices will leave just two remaining in the fleet. Police departments today purchase sport utilities as the preferred police vehicle.

Also at the meeting, council:

• Accepted grant funding from the Federal Highway Administration for the construction of the Oregon Bike Preserve, which consists of placing asphalt concrete overlay and asphalt sealant on five miles of the city’s bikeway system within the city.

• Accepted grant funding from the Federal Highway Administration for the bid and construction of the Wheeling Street Resurfacing project, which consists of resurfacing Wheeling Street from the south corporation limit to Brown Road and then from Randall Drive to Hollydale Avenue.

“With the Wheeling Street project, that will be the rest of Wheeling in terms of repaving all of it within the city corporation limit, especially with the Navarre Avenue project occurring this summer,” said Public Service Director Paul Roman.

“Both grants pay 80 percent of the projects’ construction costs,” he said.

• Set an Economic Development and Planning Committee meeting for Monday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the downtown development concept that the city has been working on.