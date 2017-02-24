Bike route proposal supported

Share

A resolution of support for a proposal to develop a series of corridors crossing Ohio as numbered bicycle routes has been approved by the Lake Township trustees.

The trustees approved the resolution Tuesday after hearing a presentation by Christine Connell, a transportation administration specialist with the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments, who said the proposed Ohio route is part of a national corridor that links Montana to Massachusetts.

In the TMACOG planning region, U.S. Bike Route 30 branches off another bike route at the Craig Memorial Bridge in Toledo to cross the Maumee River before proceeding through East Toledo to S. Ravine Parkway Drive, which becomes Seaman Road in the City of Oregon. From Seaman, it proceeds south on Wheeling Street to Brown Road, heading west to Reswick Drive and then south to Drouillard Road into the City of Northwood and then through the Village of Walbridge. The route continues south on Drouillard to Ayers Road in Lake Township, where it turns east on Ayers to Bradner Road at the edge of the Village of Millbury. There, it turns south to Latcha Road and proceeds east to Fostoria Road and then east on Hellwig Road into Ottawa County.

The resolution notes that bicycle tourism contributes $47 billion a year to the economies of communities that provide facilities for those tourists.

Connell said the Ohio Department of Transportation has a goal of designating a signed network of U.S. and state routes that will accommodate long distance cycling, adding the proposed routes follow an American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials initiative.

She noted the network isn’t a construction project but “we hope to encourage more bike riding by designating routes” with signage. The signs, she said, will be useful for alerting bicyclists to amenities such as parks, rest areas and public restrooms.

Millbury Mayor Michael Timmons, who attended the trustees’ meeting, said a similar resolution will be before village council at its March 13 meeting. He said the Millbury portion of the route will be slightly altered to proceed past two parks in the village.

A map prepared by TMACOG also includes proposed corridors for U.S. Bike Route 25 that goes into southwest Michigan, Toledo, and south through Perrysburg into southern Wood County – some of it overlapping the Slippery Elm Trail.

U.S Bike Route 40 begins in New York City and ends in Wyoming. In Ohio, it passes through Lima, Bucyrus, and Mansfield before reaching the Canton area. U.S. Bike Route 40A offers an alternative in northwest Ohio, making use of the Wabash-Cannonball Trail and going through Waterville. From there it follows a route across northern Wood County before joining the North Coast Inland Trail near Genoa.