get to know LOCAL Written by Press Staff Writer February 22, 2017 Hits: 3 Share CLICK HERE!

Next

tax How do you prepare your taxes? I pay an accountant or tax service I use a website/software The old fashioned way, a pen and a calculator. I pay an accountant or tax service ( 15 Votes) 57.69% I use a website/software ( 9 Votes) 34.62% The old fashioned way, a pen and a calculator. ( 2 Votes) 7.69% View Result Vote Form Vote 531200544 [{"id":"168","title":"I pay an accountant or tax service","votes":"15","pct":57.69,"type":"x","order":"1","resources":[]},{"id":"169","title":"I use a website\/software","votes":"9","pct":34.62,"type":"x","order":"2","resources":[]},{"id":"170","title":"The old fashioned way, a pen and a calculator.","votes":"2","pct":7.69,"type":"x","order":"3","resources":[]}] ["#194e84","#3b6b9c","#1f242a","#37414a","#60bb22","#f2babb"] sbar 160 160 /component/communitypolls/vote/65-tax No answer selected. Please try again. Thank you for your vote. Answers Votes