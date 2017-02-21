Oregon seeks loan for next phase of sewer project

Share

Oregon is applying for Water Pollution Control Loan Funds through the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) for its sanitary sewer project.

The funds will be used to construct Phase 4 Part B of the Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation project that will ensure the structural integrity of existing sewers and to remove groundwater infiltration from the sewer collection system.

The project will include the lining of 11,013 feet of sanitary sewer, ranging in size from 8” to 15” along with the lining of sewer laterals and manholes.

“The project involves lining about two miles of sanitary sewers in neighborhoods along Oakdale Avenue, Woodville Road and Brown Road,” said Public Service Director Paul Roman at a council meeting this month.

The project is mandated by the EPA as part of the city’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit, as required by the federal Clean Water Act. An NPDES permit regulates wastewater discharges by limiting the quantities of pollutants to be discharged and imposes monitoring requirements and other conditions.

Total cost of the project is $2.3 million. Plans call for the work to start this summer, said Roman.

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn asked Roman how residents living in the area are informed about how the project might affect them.

Roman said the city usually sends letters to residents to explain such projects.

“But there isn’t much interruption other than when they are lining the lateral for your home. Otherwise, it is trenchless work – lining without actually digging up actual sewers and manholes. It’s a lot less intrusive. So we will send out letters to the residents explaining what we’re doing. A lot of times, we have a full-time inspector going house to house to explain what they can expect for the next few days, let alone the upcoming weeks as we’re doing the work,” he said.

The city is currently constructing Phase 4 Part A, which is in the Toul and Metz avenues area along Woodville Road, he added.

The city has done a total of five sewer lining projects in the last seven years.

“They are great projects,” said Bihn. She asked Roman if the project will uncover the discharge of storm water into the sanitary sewer, such as tap-ins from downspouts to the sanitary sewer, which is illegal.

Roman said it was not, although the city did find such tie-ins in the past while smoke testing the lines.

To reduce or eliminate excessive storm water Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) from getting into the city’s wastewater collection system, a program of flow monitoring, video detection and smoke testing was established in 2008 to identify I&I sources. The flow meter monitoring data helped the city determine the extent of sewer rehabilitation for the Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project Phase 4.

“When we did all the smoke testing, we did find cases where a storm sewer or downspout was tied in to the sanitary sewer. We sent letters out and had a lot of those items corrected. But when we did smoke testing with a lot of computer modeling, we knew specific areas that had high inflow and infiltration. The first five projects that we’ve done were all highlighted as high I&I areas. This is clearly one of them,” he said.

The next stage of the Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation project is Phase 4 Part C, which is in the rest of Moundview, between Brown and Woodville roads, and is planned for next year, said Roman.