Board looking for new superintendent

The Woodmore school board will again be looking for a superintendent for the district.

Jay LeFevre, who was hired in August on an interim basis, has announced he’ll be leaving for personal reasons.

The school board is expected to accept his resignation during its meeting Feb. 21. LeFevre was hired after the former superintendent Linda Bringman announced her retirement and board members decided to find a replacement for the 2016-17 school year.

Corinna Bench, board president, credited LeFevre for much of what she described as a “positive momentum” in the district. Voters renewed an operating levy in November after it failed twice.

“Our district has clear goals we want to achieve and we’re looking for a candidate that possesses the excellent communication skills that Mr. LeFevre has modeled for our district,” she said.

Prior to be hired at Woodmore, LeFevre worked for 36 years at Pike-Delta-York as a teacher, coach, elementary school principal and superintendent. The board is accepting applications for the position until March 2.

Letters of interest, a current resume, lists of references and a copy of a current superintendent’s license should be sent to: Woodmore Local School District, Attn. Corinna Bench, Board President, 349 Rice St., P.O. Box 701, Elmore, O. 43416. Applications may also be sent to: schoolboard@woodmoreschools.com.