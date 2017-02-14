Oregon snags another $900 million power plant

Share

Oregon will announce this week that a $900 million natural gas-fired electric power plant will be constructed at a site on N. Lallendorf Road, City Administrator Mike Beazely told The Press last week.

It will be the second natural gas-fired electric power plant in the city. The first, Oregon Clean Energy, is still under construction on a 30-acre parcel on N. Lallendorf Road. The 800 megawatt plant is expected to be completed in the spring. The 960-megawatt facility that will be announced this week is expected to begin construction in early 2018, with start up operations in 2020.

The developers of Oregon Clean Energy, William Siderewicz and William Martin, are also the developers of the second plant, which will be located next to Oregon Clean Energy. The Press reported in 2013 that Oregon Clean Energy had an option on an adjoining parcel if there was a need to expand the plant in the future.

Increasingly, cleaner burning natural gas facilities are replacing dirty coal fired plants to produce electricity.

Beazley would not disclose further details of the project, though he had noted in an article in The Press last year that the city was involved in discussions to add a second plant at the N. Lallendorf site, and that it would be very similar to the Oregon Clean Energy project, which will buy about $1.1 million in water and sewer services annually from the city and pay about $1 million in property taxes.

If it is similar to Oregon Clean Energy, the second plant would have a cooling tower that would require about 3.5 million gallons of untreated water daily from Lake Erie and would dissipate about 85 percent of that into the atmosphere during the cooling process. The rest would be piped to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Oregon Clean Energy is expected to employ about 26 people and have an annual payroll of $3 million.

The Oregon school board had also approved a tax incentive donation agreement with Oregon Clean Energy, which will annually contribute funds to the district for 15 years. At the end of the agreement, the district will have received payments totaling $17.5 million. It is expected that a similar agreement will be worked out with the district for the second power plant.

“We don’t have any figures right now,” said Beazley. “It’s all premature to discuss the water and sewer services for the plant, and any agreement with the schools. It has to be worked out yet.”

The western edge of the site is transected by Johlin Ditch, while a tributary of Driftmeyer Ditch transects the eastern portion of the site. Both ditches flow north to Lake Erie, located less than two miles north of the site. The location, zoned within the Cedar Point Industrial Park, is designated a Foreign Trade Zone.