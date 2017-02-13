Ohio Sea Grant’s Stone Lab: Dr. Christopher Winslow named new director

Share

Dr. Christopher Winslow has been appointed as the new director for Ohio Sea Grant and Ohio State's Stone Laboratory, effective February 1. Winslow has served as the program's interim director since April 2015.

"Chris brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this position in the areas of strategic planning, Ohio Sea Grant administration, grant management, research, outreach and teaching," said Dr. Caroline Whitacre, senior vice president for research at The Ohio State University.

The Stone Lab campus is located on Gibraltar Island, less than a quarter mile off the shores of downtown Put-in-Bay on South Bass Island in Ottawa County.

Since serving as interim director, Winslow developed strong partnerships with universities, the scientific community, state and federal agencies and local communities, as well as many other key stakeholders concerned with the health of Lake Erie and its surrounding landscape.

One of those partnerships is the multi-million-dollar Harmful Algal Bloom Research Initiative (HABRI), funded by the Ohio Department of Higher Education, which brings together scientists from across the state to address harmful algal blooms and associated problems. The ongoing research projects have already warned water treatment plants of incoming algal blooms, developed better treatment methods for contaminated drinking water, and confirmed that Lake Erie fish are safe to eat even during an algal bloom.

Winslow joined Ohio Sea Grant as assistant director in 2011, after having taught courses at Stone Lab and mentoring students in the Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) program for eight years. He was promoted to associate director in 2014 and successfully took on the leadership of Ohio Sea Grant in 2015 with the retirement of former director Dr. Jeffrey Reutter.

Winslow holds a bachelor's degree from Ohio University and a PhD in biology from Bowling Green State University. His research focused on invasive round gobies and their impact on smallmouth bass populations.

Ohio State University's Ohio Sea Grant College Program is part of NOAA Sea Grant, a network of 33 Sea Grant programs dedicated to the protection and sustainable use of marine and Great Lakes resources. For more information, visit ohioseagrant.osu.edu.