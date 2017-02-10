Lake Twp. trustees support regional water study

Share

A resolution of support for a Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments study of a proposed regional water authority has been approved by the Lake Township trustees.

The trustees approved the resolution Tuesday after hearing a brief report from Mark Hummer, township administrator, of a TMACOG meeting he attended where the proposed water authority was discussed.

Officials from the City of Toledo and communities that buy water from the city recently passed a non-binding agreement to explore options for creating a regional water supply and distribution system. The entities formed a planning committee and have been meeting for months.

During a TMACOG meeting last month, the committee discussed cost and infrastructure issues as well as legalities of how a regional system would be created and governed.

“The Lake Township trustees support the ongoing TMACOG study of a regional bulk water supply system,” the trustees’ resolution says. “The regional water system should be founded on a uniform water supply agreement that is funded on the cost of service. The regional water system should have an additional water intake as well as water supply interconnectivity to ensure safe drinking water in emergency situations and the….trustees support managing the regional water system as a cooperative partnership that gives all served jurisdictions a voice in its operations and rates.”

The township purchases water through the Northwest Water and Sewer District. The portion of the township roughly east of I-280 is serviced by the City of Oregon water distribution system while the western portion is serviced by Toledo.

“It’s good that the region is talking,” Hummer said after the trustees meeting. “But there are a lot of questions that need to be answered.”

He said he would represent the township in future TMACOG meetings, adding it’s important for townships to have a seat at the table “because they are the most logical areas for future growth.”

In other business, the trustees agreed to seek contract bids for a columbarium to hold cremated remains at the township cemetery. A 48-niche columbarium would cost about $13,250 to install, excluding the cost of the foundation, according to research conducted by Jeff Pettit, who chairs the board of trustees.