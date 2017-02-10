Appeals court upholds ruling against CSX

Share

The Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals has upheld a judgment awarding a former CSX Transportation, Inc. employee $240,000 for injuries he sustained in 2010 while working at the Stanley Yard in Walbridge.

Jerome Shiple, who worked as a brakeman/conductor, filed a complaint in November 2013 in Lucas County Common Pleas Court that he injured his knee while boarding a locomotive from the east side of a departure track in the yard.

According to his complaint, the area was commonly used by CSXT employees to board and dismount locomotives. He alleged his injuries were caused by the company’s failure to maintain a level stone walkway along the track in accordance with internal regulations as well as those of the Federal Railroad Administration and the American Engineering and Maintenance of Way Association.

During the trial, CSXT argued that Shiple’s Federal Employers’ Liability Act claim was precluded by the Federal Railroad Safety Act (FRSA) and that Shiple was negligent in failing to board the train from the west side of the track, where it was undisputed that the stone ballast was level.

The appeals court ruled that the lower court didn’t error in deciding that he was not contributory negligent.

“However … the uncontroverted testimony presented at trial demonstrates that boarding the locomotive from the east side was common practice on track O01. Indeed, the evidence establishes that boarding the locomotive from the east side of track O01 was actually the safer option given the necessity to communicate with the engineer, who was seated on the east side of the track,” the appeals court ruled.

Shiple underwent surgery on his knee in January 2011 and was unable to return to work, according to his testimony.