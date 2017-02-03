Walbridge mayor: Village to recover overpayments

Share

Walbridge Mayor Ed Kolanko last week said he remains confident in the village’s fiscal operations despite a state audit revealing payroll overpayments in 2014 of about $7,200 to five employees.

“The village had 27 pay periods for the year 2014 which is unusual as a normal year has 26 pay periods,” the mayor said. “The fiscal officer did not adjust the wages of salary employees to accurately reflect this difference, resulting in those employees receiving a total of one extra pay period over that year.”

An audit conducted last year uncovered the mistake.

Receiving overpayments were:

• Patricia Crawford - $1,786

• Kenneth Frost - $2,416

• Jeffery Goetz - $1,112

• Pamela Klotz - $303

• Matthew Simon - $1,584

As of last week, Crawford and Klotz had repaid and the mayor said the village was working with the other three to establish repayment plans.

Frost had been the village’s police chief and part-time administrator and resigned last year. Simon and Goetz were police officers and are also not working in the village.

The audit also found errors with some of the village’s financial statements but not resulting in missing funds:

• An Ohio Public Works Commission grant of $207,165 and $203,196 in 2015 and 2014 respectively wasn’t recorded on financial statements. Consequently there was an understatement of revenues in the capital outlay funds.

• Debt proceed receipts and capital outlay payments totaling $31,127 were not posted in the capital projects fund when a new truck was purchased and financed in 2015.

• Principal retirement payments were posted in 2014 as capital outlay expenditures in the amount of $45,416 in the capital projects fund.

• Other retirement and interest and fiscal charges of $29,886 were posted as general government and other expenditures in 2014 in the general fund.

“The village lacked a policy regarding financial review which contributed to these posting errors, occurring without detection,” the audit says. “Adjusting entries were posted to the financial statements and the village’s financial records to correct these errors.”