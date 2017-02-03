Teacher/coach Terry A. McKibben: He’s a scout leader, tree farmer, builder, and more

Share

If you ask Teri Hansen, she can tell you that Terry A. McKibben can do about anything. That’s why she nominated McKibben for induction into Eastwood’s Eagle Way Hall of Fame.



And, that’s why the hall of fame committee accepted her nomination and will induct McKibben.



What all has McKibben done? He’s a scout leader, tree farmer, builder, successful athlete, coach, teacher, staff leader, businessman, plus Hansen says he is funny and has countless personal qualities.



“In Terry's spare time, which isn't very much, you may find him doing stained glass work, playing cards, woodworking, and traveling with his wife,” wrote Hansen in her nomination submission.





“Terry McKibben displays special personal qualities, has achieved numerous accomplishments, and has made significant contributions to his school and community,” Hansen continued. “He is a man of diversified interests and skills, as well as a very dedicated and innovative educator and scout leader. He is confident, intelligent, and hard working. He is dependable and organized. He possesses a competitive spirit, a special sense of humor, and amazing leadership skills.”



McKibben will be honored along with U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Sarah Marie Deal Burrow, community member Lloyd Dierker, athlete Jodi (Juergens) Evans, and teacher/coaches Terry McKibben and Jerry Rutherford. The banquet will be Saturday, Feb. 25 at Riverview Banquet Hall (American Legion Post 183 building) in Pemberville.

The Teacher

McKibben landed his first teaching job at Eastwood in 1980 and taught Biology l for his entire career. Additionally, he taught Chemistry I, honors chemistry (Chemistry II), general science, global science, Science 9 honors and Science 10. He also created and taught an elective class of forensic science.



In 1988, McKibben received his Master of Arts degree in Science Education from the University of Toledo. Terry taught for a total of 35 years at Eastwood before retiring in 2015.



While at Eastwood, McKibben was the creator of Eastwood High School's Marine Science program that officially began in 1990. He continued to direct and co-teach it with Mike Godfrey for 25 consecutive years.



Hansen, who taught sixth grade in the Eastwood district for 30 years, says “this special program at Eastwood has benefitted more than 500 students and staff. This Marine Science program involved the selection of an average of 16 students who attended class one evening a week during the school year, culminating in a week long excursion to the Florida Keys to apply what they learned in class.”



Hansen says students were responsible for an extensive field notebook, and they studied various habitats including coral reefs, mangroves, swamps, rocky shores, turtle grass beds, and sandy beaches.



“Learning experiences at the Dolphin Research Center, the Turtle Hospital, and the Dry Tortugas helped extend the students' knowledge of marine science,” Hansen stated.



For a number of years now, students have received college credit for this class. The impetus for this Marine Biology Program began with McKibben being accepted into a National Science Foundation Program at BGSU, known as Ocean Focus. For two years after his initial involvement, he served as a staff member of BGSU's Ocean Focus program, headed by Cindy Stong.



Eastwood's Adventure Course, utilized by Eastwood students and many other outside groups such as sports teams, college students, boy scouts, and even the Eastwood Board of Education, was designed by McKibben.



“This course was built to allow students to develop leadership skills by engaging in various challenges that require team work, problem solving, cooperation, listening, and patience,” Hansen said.



This Adventure Course was built in 1998 at the Eastwood School woods, located north of the middle school.



McKibben was a 20-year facilitator of Eastwood School District's Carpe Diem Leadership program. Carpe Diem, which is held twice a year, typically involves 24 students, along with three to four teachers, embarking on a three day/two night experience at Camp Palmer. Students participate in a variety of activities that involve breaking down stereotypes, developing leadership skills, and ultimately, learning to give back to the community. This program still continues today.



McKibben was selected as a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar after being nominated by Eastwood's superintendent at the time, Fred Schnoor. Upon learning about the availability of Martha Holden Jennings grants, Terry wrote and received two of these grants, worth almost $6,000, to develop an Elementary Science Backpack Program for Eastwood students in grades K-6. Children could take home a science topic of interest in a backpack that contained all the materials, books, and ideas needed to learn about this particular topic.



A third Martha Holden Jennings grant of $2,000 was received by McKibben as seed money to begin the Marine Science Program.



Also, since 1996, McKibben has served as Eastwood School's coordinator of the Talented and Gifted Program. Even after his retirement from regular teaching, he continues to be the coordinator. McKibben was required to obtain a gifted validation through BGSU involving 20 semester hours of graduate work.



His work for this program includes identifying gifted students in all grades and helping to design services for these students, whether it be enrichment in the regular classroom, the Eagle classroom, or subject/whole grade acceleration. This current school year, there are over 35 students district-wide who are either subject or whole grade accelerated.



McKibben represented Eastwood's teaching staff as president of the Eastwood Education Association for four different years and vice president for another four years. He also served on the negotiations team multiple times.

The Scout Leader

As a youth, McKibben received the distinguished honor of becoming an Eagle Scout in 1972. He describes his love of scouting as his excuse to never "grow up."



In 1998, McKibben began to serve as Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troup 344 in Pemberville. He continues to serve in this capacity today and McKibben serves as Advancement Chairman and as High Adventure coordinator for Troup 344.



He has mentored close to 50 Eagle Scouts for the troop, including both of his sons. The High Adventure trips have taken older scouts backpacking in Yellowstone, Yosemite, the Rockies, Sierra Nevada Mountains, Ansel Adams Wilderness in California, part of the Appalachian Trail, and the Uintas Mountains in Utah.



In addition, he has led trips that include canoeing on the Allagash River in Maine (close to 100 miles), houseboating and waterskiing at Cumberland Lake, Kentucky, snorkeling adventures in the Florida Keys, and scuba diving in the Crystal River of Florida.



In total, McKibben has taken scouts on 16 different High Adventure trips.



McKibben’s involvement in scouting is very diverse. he has received the Wood Award and the Wood District Award of Merit from the Wood District of Erie Shores Boy Scout Council. Terry has been responsible for organizing the Wood District's Boy Scout Camporees for the past three years.



He was an Ohio Boating Education Course instructor. He has taught backpack cooking and how to

organize high adventure trips at the "University of Scouting" for boy scouts and leaders of the Erie Shores Council. Scout leader McKibben has been trained in Wilderness First Aid, and ironically, as a result, he was one of the recipients of the Black Swamp Humanitarian Award in 2009, for his part in saving the life of an adult chaperone while on a High Adventure trip with the scouts. Troup 344's website, that contains the troop's own cookbook, was developed and organized by McKibben.



Within the community, McKibben, a former college distance runner, helps with the Pemberville Five Miler by organizing the timers and securing scouts to serve at the various water stations throughout

the race. He also has helped supervise the boy scouts parking cars at the Luckey Fall Fest. During the Pemberville Fair, he assists the scouts in cooking and serving their annual pancake breakfast.

The Tree Farmer and Builder

McKibben and his wife, Katie, began planting a Christmas tree farm on seven acres of their property located on Cloverdale Road, back in 1984. Beginning in 1990, and for a total of 21 years, McKibben provided a "choose and cut" Christmas tree experience for hundreds of people from the Bowling Green area and surrounding communities. He even had customers from Cleveland, Chicago, and Nashville.



He also made it a point to hire various boy scouts who wanted to work to earn money for their High Adventure trips. Each year, he sold anywhere from 500 to 600 trees of about eight different varieties.



In January of 2016, Terry joined his son's American Heartland Construction Company doing home construction and remodeling.

The Coach

While at Eastwood, McKibben coached middle school football (1980-81) and his team went 5-2 each of these two years. He also served as assistant boys track coach during those two years.



In 1982, McKibben became Eastwood's high school and junior high school boys and girls cross country coach. He continued to coach these cross country teams for approximately eight years. During that time, one high school team was a regional qualifier and McKibben also had several individuals qualify for state.



In the spring of 1983, McKibben became the head boys track coach. His coaching duties continued for about seven years. Several of his athletes qualified and some placed at state.



For almost 20 years, Coach McKibben ran the high school basketball intramural program for both boys and girls.



After coaching at the high school level, McKibben also served as the pole vault coach for BGSU's men's track team and for the men and women's track team at the University of Findlay, for a total of seven years.



Also during this time, McKibben helped coach his son's Southwood baseball team for two years.



Several years ago, McKibben, with the help of current track coach Brian Sabo, organized and managed a Street Vaulting Competition at the Pemberville Free Fair for three consecutive years. This event attracted champion vaulters locally and from all over the tri-state area.

McKibben—the man

McKibben attended Bluffton High School and graduated in 1976. While in high school, he was a state qualifier twice in cross country and once in track as a pole vaulter.



During the summer months, he worked as a life guard, mowed yards, and was a detailer at a local car dealership.



Following graduation, McKibben spent the next four years as a student at Bowling Green State University, majoring in biology, with a minor in chemistry.



While in college, he competed in track for two years, mostly as a pole vaulter and sprinter and was also a member of the men's gymnastics team.



In addition to being a full time college student-athlete, he worked in construction — building houses, pouring concrete, and erecting grain dryers. Life guarding continued to be another job he had.



After graduating from BGSU in 1980, Terry married Katie Blaes in July of 1981. Together the McKibbens have three children. Erin is the manager of the Wood County Humane Society; Ryan owns his own construction business, and Colin is an IT /Programmer for General Electric in Cleveland.



Terry and Katie have resided at Cloverdale Road, Portage, Ohio since 1983.



Terry A.McKibben was born in 1957 to his parents, William and Faye McKibben, in Bluffton. He has two older siblings: Deb Downey (from Otsego) and Bill McKibben.



Social hour for the banquet starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are on sale at the Pemberville Library and Eastwood High School main office, as well as from any Eastwood hall of Fame board member. To join the alumni association, pay a one-time lifetime dues of $20 for Eastwood alumni and $50 for non-Eastwood alumni.