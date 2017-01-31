Oregon raises compensation for mayor, council

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday approved a new pay scale for the office of mayor and members of council.

The raise does not take effect until the next election for mayor and members of council.

The mayor, whose current annual salary is $23,000, will see a raise to $32,500 on December 1, when the mayor is sworn in.

All seven seats on council used to be up for re-election every two years. That changed in 2012, when voters agreed to change the City Charter and make them four year, staggered terms. Three council seats will be up this November. After the election, the three will receive $10,000 annually, up from $9,000, with the president of council getting $11,000 from $10,000. All seven members of council following the election of 2019 will have their annual pay increased to $12,000, with the council president getting $13,000.

Compensation for the mayor and city council has not increased in over 11 years. Added to the ordinance last week was a sunset provision that requires the city to review the compensation rates for mayor and council every eight years. The increase in pay scale and rates passed by council last week will expire on November 30, 2023, with salaries returning to their current levels unless there is further action by council.

The ordinance had to be passed by the January 23 meeting, the last meeting in January, because it is the only month of the year when the city can consider increasing salaries of elected officials, according to the City Charter.

Cities in the area similar in size to Oregon, such as Maumee, Sylvania and Perrysburg, pay their mayor and council members more than Oregon’s mayor and council, despite Oregon being a full-service city with its own water and sewer plants, and streets department.

At a committee of the whole meeting two weeks ago, there was some discussion about raising the compensation of the mayor’s office to $28,000, and adding a $10,000 health care package. But that was changed at last week’s council meeting to $32,500 in annual compensation, and no health care package.

Council President Dennis Walendzak said the revised ordinance was something “everyone could accept.”

“These topics are difficult and sometimes awkward to work out and discuss,” said Councilman James Seaman. “In addition to the revision, one thing I like is the sunset provision, which will stop the delay of considering changes to the wages. It’s been almost 12 years. The eight year sunset provision will necessitate whoever is on council at that time to take a look and do an assessment of the current wages of mayor and council.”