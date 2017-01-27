Former Brush plant clean-up set for spring

Share

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold what it is calling an “availability session” on March 28 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for residents in the Luckey area to view plans for cleaning up the former Brush Berylium plant.

The session will be held at the American Legion Post 240, 335 Park Dr.

Corps personnel will be at the session to answer questions and there will be project posters on display but there will not be a formal presentation, said Arleen Kreusch, a corps outreach program specialist.

“People will be able to drop in any time during those hours,” she said. Stations will be arranged at the session to provide information about the site layout, clean-up activities and safety precautions that will be taken.

Clean-up is scheduled to start this spring.

Air monitoring of the 40-acre property has begun. The U.S. Department of Energy determined in 1992 the site was eligible for being cleaned up through the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program after finding it had residual radioactivity, beryllium and lead contamination.

The site was used to process beryllium in the early 1950s and the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission sent about 1,000 tons of radioactive scrap metal there for processing magnesium. Although it was never used, the scrap was stored on site. Records also indicate that beryllium scrap – some radioactive - from other AEC operations was sent to Luckey for reprocessing. In 1959, the AEC contracted with Brush Beryllium Co. to close the facility. Two years later, the site was purchased by Aluminum and Magnesium, Inc. and in 1968 Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. bought the site.

In 1987, the property was transferred to Motor Wheel Corp. Former Motor Wheel executives bought the site and formed Uretech International, Inc. in 1995. The Corps of Engineers completed a field investigation in March 2010 that included soil sampling and radiological and topographic surveys at the site. Additional groundwater monitoring wells were also installed.