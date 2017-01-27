B-C-S board reduces millage for bond request

Share

Members of the administration and school board of the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District remain convinced there is a need for a new classroom building to meet the educational and security needs of today.

However, after listening to residents following the defeat of a bond levy last year in August to finance a new building, a levy request planned for the May ballot is being scaled back. The board has agreed to place a 4.35-mill bond issue on the May 2 ballot to fund the construction of a new K-7 building on a 13-acre parcel adjacent to Oak Harbor High School.

If passed, the bond would have a 30-year term and generate about $40 million for the new building. Superintendent Guy Parmigian said the building would be designed to hold 942 students and would open in time for the 2020-21 school year.

Voters last August rejected a 4.4-mill bond issue that would have generated approximately $43.6 million and been in effect for 37 years. The additional $3.6 million of the August issue would have been used to update the high school fire alarm system, replace asbestos flooring and make the building more handicap accessible.

Parmigian said the district still plans to make those upgrades but will pay for them by using permanent improvement funds and spread the projects over several years. If a new K-7 building is constructed, it would replace the R.C. Waters Elementary School, built in 1956, and the Oak Harbor Middle School, which dates to 1911.

Parmigian said the aging schools are of a time when a “one size fits all” mind set was still common among building designers. Consequently, students in the B-C-S district are missing out on innovative developments such as collaborations spaces and small group learning areas, he said, adding the layout of the old buildings hamper teaching practices such as differentiated instruction. Security is also an issue, Parmigian said, and a new school would incorporate modern safety and security technologies.

If passed, the bond issue would cost property owners an additional $12.68 per month for a valuation of $100,000. Residents of the community with questions about the bond issue may send them to facts@bcssd.com or contact Parmigian at gparmigian@bcssd.com or Cajon Keeton, the district treasurer, at ckeeton@bcssd.com.

Chat over coffee

B-C-S residents are invited to join Parmigian and Keeton for Coffee Connections to ask questions and learn more about the school system. Reservations aren’t needed:

• Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m. - Kozy Corners

• Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. - McDonalds

• Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. - Village Bakery

• March 7 at 6 p.m. - Subway

• March 15 at 5 p.m. - Blackberry Corners

• March 21 at 9 a.m. - Evolve Cafe

• April 4 at 5 p.m. - Happy Hour