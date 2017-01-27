Church hosting open microphone night, chili cook-off

Share

If you are a musician, singer, comedian, magician, story teller, dancer, baton twirler, or, you name it, here is your chance to put your talents in front of an audience — at least for one night.

If you would rather be in the audience, this is for you, too.

For the fourth year, Faith United Methodist Church is hosting an open microphone night and karaoke event on Saturday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public. FUMC is located at 3441 Starr Avenue in Oregon.

FUMC Pastor Bob Baugher and event organizer Reed Steele say it is for “those interested in telling a few jokes, singing a few songs, playing an instrument, showing off your magic skills, or just joining in on the family fun are welcome and encouraged to participate.” They stress that songs do not need to be faith-based and “all family-friendly songs, jokes and stories are welcome.”

Pastor Baugher is a musician and will be performing, as will Steele, an Oregon Community Theater performer and officer whose resume includes decades working with high-profile celebrities in Hollywood on stage and in the movies.

“It’s just for fun. It’s not a fundraiser — just a good time,” Steele said. “Basically, the church is opening up its doors to the community and saying, ‘Hey, we’re here, we’re open to share our facility and our fun and just family-friendly environment. There is no sales pitch. It’s just an open mic night and letting people know the church is open for them to enjoy this event.”

In addition that evening, FUMC will be hosting a chili cook-off. Steele says pre-registration is not mandatory, but welcome, so you can call the church ahead of time to register your chili, or just show up with your chili and register on the spot.

“If you think you have a tasty recipe, bring your chili and taste buds to check out the competition and vote for your favorite,” Steele says.

The winner will be announced that evening.

“The goal of this event is to reach out to the community, share music, love and laughter, and open its doors and heart to everyone in the community. If you don’t sing or dance, tell jokes, do magic, or even play the spoons, please join the event to taste some chili and be entertained by your family, friends, and community members,” Steele said.

For more information, visit www.oregonfaith.org or call 419-691-5137. You can also find them on Facebook.