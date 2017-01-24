Oregon council to decide on pay raises Monday

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday will consider increasing the salaries of the mayor and members of council.

Compensation for the mayor and city council has not increased in over 11 years.

January 23 is the last meeting in January, the only month of the year when the city can consider increasing salaries of elected officials, according to the City Charter.

Cities in the area similar in size to Oregon, such as Maumee, Sylvania and Perrysburg, pay their mayor and council members more than Oregon’s mayor and council.

Currently, the Oregon mayor’s annual compensation is $23,000, $9,000 for council, and $10,000 for council president.

By contrast, the annual compensation of Sylvania mayor is $31,370, $12,368 for council, and $13,568 for council president; Maumee, $27,951 for mayor, $7,107 for council, and $10,107 for council president; Perrysburg, $28,000 for mayor, and $6,500 for council and council president. The mayors of Sylvania and Maumee receive a health care package, while the mayors of Oregon and Perrysburg do not.

Oregon council will consider raising the mayor’s compensation to $26,000 with an additional $9,585.24 for a health care plan. Council will also vote on whether to increase compensation for members of council to $12,000, and to $13,000 for council president.

City Administrator Mike Beazley said Oregon is a full service city, with its own water and sewer plants, streets department, and inspections. “There isn’t a city around us that has as much going on as we do,” he said at a Parks & Recreation committee meeting last year. Maumee, Sylvania, Perrysburg do not “provide our level of service,” he said.

The new compensation would not take effect until the next election for both the mayor and city council.

All seven seats on council used to be up for re-election every two years. That changed in 2012, when voters agreed to change the City Charter and make them four year, staggered terms. Three council seats will be up this November. After the election, the new compensation would go into effect for those seats on December 1 2017, when the new council is sworn in. The remaining four seats on council would receive their increased compensation on December 1, 2019 when the next new council is sworn in.

“This ordinance would not affect anyone who is a sitting elected official today. It only affects officials in a future election,” said Beazley. “So this council cannot change the wages for the current mayor and council.”

Beazley said it can be a challenge because if newcomers are elected this November, they would receive the pay raise, while the four members of council whose terms are not up yet would still be receiving the lower pay.

“Everyone, though, will receive the same compensation for their four year term,” he said.