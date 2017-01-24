Oregon council to consider vacating two paper streets

Share

Oregon Council on Monday will consider vacating two paper streets on Slauson and Budlong roads, west of Schmidlin Road, so that surrounding property owners may purchase the vacated areas.

Council was petitioned by abutting property owners to consider vacating the city owned roads. The Plan Commission last September recommended approval to the vacation requests with the stipulation that easements be retained as required by the public service director. If passed by council, payment for the area of Slauson Road will be made to the city in the mount of $1,286.20. Payment of $1,978.66 will be made to the city for the portion of Budlong Road.

Last year, council approved the vacation of Athens Road, south of Worden Road, for two property owners so they could purchase the paper street adjacent to their properties.

The paper streets are among the last to be vacated as part of a compromise reached last year for neighbors living near property owned by St. Kateri Catholic Academy and Cardinal Stritch High School, which sought and received a Special Use Exception for 15 acres of land it owned to develop athletic fields at 1055 South Coy and 3521 Pickle roads.

“These are the last two paper streets in that area,” said Mayor Mike Seferian at a committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 17. “There is a property along the back that goes around that we might have to deal with in the future.”

The late George Tschann in 2011 donated the land, which had been lined with 2,000 trees planted by Tschann, to St. Kateri. In 2015, St. Kateri removed most of the trees from the property, an area bounded by Coy, Pickle, Schmidlin and Worden roads, with the ultimate goal of constructing baseball and softball diamonds, and practice fields. It was part of its master plan, which was shared with the community in a letter to homeowners whose property borders the land. The letter also addressed the schools’ plans to survey and landscape the property, as well as remove the trees. Many residents nearby showed up at Plan Commission and council meetings to express their concerns that the athletic fields would create noise, additional traffic and safety problems in the area.

The city last year had proposed selling the vacated streets to interested neighbors, with the proceeds going toward drainage, landscaping, and putting in access to the parcels behind the development to help the neighbors. Kateri did not object to the city vacating the paper streets.