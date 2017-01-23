Waste Management trying to control landfill odor

Share

Some residents in Northwood and Walbridge have been complaining about a heavy odor of methane gas emitted from Waste Management’s Evergreen Recycling and Disposal Facility Landfill for over a year.

Laura Stiefel, who lives within a 2.5 mile radius of the landfill, located at 2625 E. Broadway in Northwood, said she and her neighbors first noticed the smell in November 2015.

“I called Waste Management. They weren’t aware of any issues, but said they would look into it. They called me back and said they had noticed a bit of an odor and they would check it out. At that point, I just sat back to see what would happen. But it did not get any better,” she said.

In 2016, there was “a nearly constant smell of methane,” in the Northwood and Walbridge area coming from the landfill, she said.

Methane gas is produced as a byproduct of landfills as part of the normal waste decomposition process. Regulations require landfills to control methane emissions and the associated odors. Most landfills are required to install a gas collection and control system.

“The smell can be detected from Walbridge as far as the Woodville Road/Wales Road intersection,” said Stiefel. “Several neighbors and I contacted Waste Management in March 2016 about our concerns of these fumes leaking into our neighborhoods. After several months of no improvement, I have been in contact with the Wood County EPA.”

Possible causes

She said that an official with the EPA told her he was in contact with Waste Management. He said there were two possible causes of the odor, including a bulldozer striking a venting pipe that could have released the methane.

“They said they would have to do some research to find out where it was coming from because it’s not easy to tell which pipe that may have been struck,” she said.

Another possible cause is the weight of the landfill could have pinched or ruptured a pipe.

“If that is the case, and if the load is just getting too heavy for the landfill, they could just burn off the excess. But they don’t like to do that because it increases the atmospheric methane,” she said.

She was told by the county EPA that Waste Management was “waiting for bids so they could begin to work on where the pipes were ruptured, and that it should be resolved soon.”

“The last time of contact, we were told this issue should be resolved by January, yet the methane gas continues to plague our neighborhoods,” she said. “This is deeply concerning to all of us as we cannot enjoy our yards in the warmer months, we cannot bear to open our windows and, from a health standpoint, we all find ourselves nauseated from the smell.”

Stiefel, who has lived in Northwood for decades, said she has never experienced the odor in the past.

“My great aunt, who has lived in the area for 43 years, will no longer go out into her yard and my retired neighbors, who just built a porch onto their home, were unable to use it at all this year,” she said.

Dina Pierce, media coordinator of the northwest and southwest districts of the Ohio EPA, told The Press that Waste Management has been trying to get the odor under control.

“The landfill installed six gas extraction wells in May and June 2016 to remove landfill gas to reduce the odors,” she said. Last November, Waste Management informed Ohio EPA that the landfill was experiencing odor issues, and that expansion of the existing gas control system was needed. On December 23 of last year, the facility completed construction of eight additional gas extraction wells.

Renewed complaints

On January 6, Pierce said that the Ohio EPA contacted Waste Management about renewed odor complaints.

“Waste Management is currently in the process of adjusting the wells to maximize their efficiency and is considering other remedial actions to address the gas odor complaints. Ohio EPA will continue to investigate the issue with the facility to find a solution to the odor problem,” she said.

Pierce provided an update to The Press on Jan. 11 regarding the situation.

“All eight new gas extraction wells are now working at their maximum efficiency. Waste Management discovered two wells with casings in need of repair to reduce odors. These repairs will be conducted,” said Pierce. “Additional soil cover is being applied in targeted areas to help reduce odors. Landfill management will continue to perform daily odor surveys around the landfill perimeter and as needed in the community.”

Waste Management, she added, indicated they plan to complete work on the casing seals and soil cover by Jan. 13.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 18, the odor was still fouling the air, said Stiefel. “We could still notice it over the weekend,” she said.

If the problem continues, she and some of her neighbors may go before city council with their concerns.

“If I don’t see a resolution, I’m going to take it further,” she said. “Northwood is currently trying to make improvements to several outlots in the area with hopes of bringing in new industry. I have a hard time imagining that the area will be appealing to anyone hoping to revitalize our town with this very pungent veil upon us..”