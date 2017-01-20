New weather siren needed, Lake Twp. trustee says

Share

Before the tornado season hits, Richard Welling would like to see a new early-warning weather siren in place to alert residents of Lake Township, including the villages of Walbridge and Millbury.

Welling, a township trustee, said during Tuesday’s meeting of the trustees, he’s received price quotes from Federal Signal Corp. for a new siren that would replace one that sits on the former Walbridge administration building on Main Street.

Village officials have moved police and administrative offices to a new site and are considering razing the building to create additional parking space. Welling said he’s received price quotes of $19,633 and $21,033. The more expensive model has a larger sound radius.

If placed at Loop Park in Walbridge, as mayor Ed Kolanko has said he prefers, sound from the more expensive model could reach parts of Ayers Road to the south and almost reach Wales Road to the north, Welling told the trustees. To the east and west, the sound would not quite reach Pemberville and E. Broadway respectively.

The township currently has a siren along E. Broadway and another at the fire station on Ayers Road near Millbury.

Welling said he’d also like to have a siren at the southern boundary of the township and has been in contact with the Ohio Turnpike Commission to discuss the possibility of locating one on its property.

Mayor Kolanko estimates the siren on Main Street was installed in the 1940s or 50s and is outdated. It sits on a brick tower that had been used to dry fire hoses.

The trustees also discussed options for the siren during a meeting in September and heard from Brad Gilbert, director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, that the village and township may be eligible for a grant from the Ohio EMA.

“One grant that may be possible is the Hazard Mitigation Grant administered by the State of Ohio through Ohio EMA. This grant is only opened up for a short time immediately following a natural disaster in the State of Ohio in which the governor has declared a state emergency.

“When this happens and the grant opportunity is opened for a short time, the political subdivision (Lake Township and/or the Village of Walbridge) will have to make direct application to the Ohio EMA for a mitigation grant request. In order to apply for the grant, the political subdivision has to identify the mitigation project they need assistance in funding by having it listed as a ‘wish list’ project in the Wood County Mitigation Plan. I will be sending information to the village on how they can add outdoor warning sirens to the County Mitigation Plan “wish list” as this is a fairly simple process,” Gilbert wrote in an email to The Press following the September meeting.

Mayor Kolanko last week said he’s applied for a Local Government Safety Capital Grant to fund a warning device and expects to have an answer soon from the state if the request will be funded.

“I am hopeful we will be awarded the grant which will pay for the device, thus saving our communities money while protecting our citizens,” he said. “Our timeframe for the (former administration) building is dependent upon getting a new warning device in place prior to any action being taken on the old building. Our citizens’ safety is the utmost priority. Mr. Welling and I share that sentiment. “

In other business Tuesday, the trustees approved a resolution accepting a three-year agreement with FirstEnergy Solutions for electric service. The township is a member of the Northwest Ohio Aggregation Coalition.