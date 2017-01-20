Woodmore board hires treasurer

Share

The Woodmore school board has approved the hiring of a new treasurer for the district. The board last week approved a contract for Dan Russomanno, who’s worked in the Mapleton and Ravenna school systems.

From Feb. 1 through July 31, 2017, he will be paid $319.23 per day. A one-year contract with an annual salary of $83,000 will go into effect on Aug. 1.

The board also approved a contract to retain Jaime Pearson as interim treasurer for the year. She will be paid $60 per hour as a consultant with a cap of 960 hours for the year. Pearson informed the board last year she intended to resign the position

Corinna Bench, a board member, said the agreement gives Russomanno the flexibility to call on Pearson for assistance when he needs it, including when contract negotiations with the Woodmore Education Association begin later this year.

In other business, the board approved the transfer of $184,498 from a bond retirement fund to the permanent improvement fund. The transfer required the authorization of the Sandusky County Budget Commission, which initially turned down the board’s transfer request.

Pearson found the dormant money last year in a bond retirement fund established when voters approved a bond issue in 1987. Bond revenues were used for new equipment and renovations at the high school building and the former elementary school building in Woodville.

Payments on the interest and principal of the 3.7-mill, $6 million bond ended in 2010.

The board approved a resolution in May, asking the budget commission for permission to transfer the funds but it took an appeal by Pearson and Jay LeFevre, superintendent, to secure the commission’s approval, Bench said.