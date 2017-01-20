Wood County CAUV adjustment for 2017 coming

Share

For Wood County landowners with property enrolled in the Current Agricultural Use Valuation tax program, taxes paid this year will reflect 2016 values, which will be the final year those values will be used to calculate payments, Mike Sibbersen, county auditor, is reminding farmers.

CAUV soil values are set by the Ohio Department of Taxation and adjusted every three years for every county. Current values for Wood County parcels in the CAUV program were set for the 2014 tax year, payable in 2015.

Sibbersen said 2017 CAUV renewal forms have been mailed to property owners enrolled in the program and are to be returned to his office by March 6. Eligible property owners must reapply each year but there is no fee. Eligible owners not currently enrolled can also apply but there is a $25 initial filing fee.

Under CAUV, farmland is assessed on crop production value rather than market value, protecting farm operations by linking the tax base to its production capacity rather than potential for development. If forms aren’t received by the county auditor’s office by the deadline, state law requires the auditor assess the property at market valuations and recoup the tax savings of the past three years.

After a reappraisal is complete, new values will be issued for 2017, which will be payable in 2018, Sibbersen said.

“Wood County has 9,606 individual real estate parcels on ag use,” he said. “A total of 318,785 acres in this program brought a tax savings to agricultural landowners last year of over $3 million.”

Under state law and taxation department rules, real property in all Ohio counties is reappraised every six years and property values are updated in the third year following the reappraisals.

Ottawa and Lucas counties are scheduled to undergo reappraisals in 2018. As a percentage of market values, farm acreage in area counties in 2015 had CAUV valuations of:

• Lucas – 55 percent

• Wood – 84 percent

• Ottawa – 66 percent

• Sandusky – 61 percent

Statewide, the CAUV value of acreage was about 54 percent of market value.

Two bills that proponents say would have moderated tax increases on land enrolled in the CAUV program stalled in the state legislature last year. Wood County landowners with question about CAUV should call the auditor’s office: 419-354-9174.