Oregon looks at increasing pay for mayor, council

Share

Oregon City Council will discuss increasing the compensation to the mayor and members of council.

Councilman James Seaman, chairman of the Finance Committee, said at a committee meeting on Jan. 9 that it’s been over 11 years since council and the mayor received an increase.

Oregon’s City Charter requires council to act on compensation in the month of January.

“This is the only time we’re allowed to take a look at it,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “If council chooses to act, they will have to act in January.”

Beazley said cities in the area that are similar in size to Oregon, such as Maumee, Sylvania and Perrysburg, pay their mayor and council members more money than does Oregon.

Annually, the Oregon mayor is paid $23,000, while all of council is paid $9,000, with the exception of council president, who gets $10,000.

By contrast, the annual compensation of Sylvania mayor is $31,370, $12,368 for council, and $13,568 for council president. In Maumee, the annual salary of mayor is $27,951, council is $7,107, and council president is $10,107. In Perrysburg, the mayor gets $28,000, and council, including council president, receives $6,500 annually. The mayors of Sylvania and Maumee receive a health care package, while the mayors of Oregon and Perrysburg do not.

“These are the cities that are most like us, of comparable size and in our market,” said Beazley. “There isn’t a city around us that has as much going on as we do. We have a little larger population than Maumee and Sylvania, and we’re about the same size as Perrysburg. But if you add up all the square miles, they’re still smaller than Oregon. We’re also the only full service city. It doesn’t mean they don’t offer great services in their communities. But we offer our own water and sewer plants, inspections, our own streets department. They don’t provide our level of services.”

The Finance Committee discussed increasing the annual compensation of mayor to $38,000, which includes health care, $13,000 for members of council, and $14,000 for council president. If passed by council, the increased compensation would not take effect until after the next election.

Challenging issue

“We all know these are hard calls for elected officials to make,” said Beazley. “You don’t want to deal with it because you would be voting for a raise for the future council. Nobody votes for a raise for themselves. But if you put it off too long, it can get out of whack. You’ve gone 12 years now. Is that a reasonable thing to do? If you think the compensation rate if fair, then leave it alone. You’ve sat still for 12 years. I don’t think there’s a great reason to sit still, other than the awkwardness of the issue. But it’s a challenging issue for a legislative body to deal with.”

The one month window for council to act “essentially is a public notice before the next election,” said Beazley. It’s fairly typical in most cities.”

Oregon will also have to decide if an increase in compensation becomes effective in the next election, or next two elections because of staggered terms of council, he added.

Among the challenges in Oregon, as well as other cities that have staggered terms, is when should it go into effect, said Beazley.

“You could have all of council getting the same wage starting in two years, or for next newly elected council,” he said. If the later, then members of council whose seats are not up for election would have to wait while receiving the same level of compensation they do now, while their newly elected members of council receive more.

“So there are a couple of ways to approach it,” said Beazley.

Full service city

Councilman Tim Zale asked how the workload of Oregon Mayor and council compare to Sylvania, Maumee and Perrysburg.

“We tend, both by requirement and practice, to meet more often than most cities,” said Beazley. “But our schedule isn’t radically different than other cities. Some might have more committee meetings and fewer council meetings. Or they might meet twice per month. And each member is different in the way they handle different situations.”

Seaman said Oregon is a full service city.

“We have a wastewater and water treatment plant. It is a factor that enters into the equation,” he said.

Council President Dennis Walendzak asked how the proposed increase in compensation in a draft ordinance was arrived at, which showed the mayor’s compensation pegged at $38,000.

“Were they just arbitrary numbers that we just pulled, or were they calculated numbers? How did you come up with $38,000, $13,000 and $14,000?”

Mayor Mike Seferian said $38,000 was a starting point, but he thought $35,000 was fair.

He said he pays for health care as a city employee. After health care is deducted from his check, he receives $896.11 per month in compensation as mayor.

“I do have another job. I run my own business,” said Seferian, who owns an auto repair shop. “I love both jobs. However, I can see not everyone can do that. When you’re paying someone $23,000 per year, how many jobs have the latitude to still afford a person to come and serve as mayor and be available at all times? I come and go when I need to. So you can put yourself in a predicament in the future when you limit yourself to who could actually run for mayor and afford it and actually do the job. It could be very difficult if you had to survive on $23,000 per year, especially if you are taking the health care out and make $896 per month.”

Seferian said he thought most people would agree a health care package should be included in the mayor’s compensation. Seferian said the benefit would add $10,000 to the current compensation of $23,000, increasing the total compensation to about $33,000.

“I don’t know if there’s a magic number,” he said.

Walendzak said he was concerned that the public would not approve of a 50 percent increase in compensation.

“I think there’s a level of rate increase that is deserving. But the perception of a 50 percent salary increase could come off as a little rough to the community. We should concentrate on making sure we don’t take a step too far,” said Walendzak.

“It’s been 12 years,” said Seaman. “I think people can relate to that. Who could go 12 years without an increase?”

Councilman Steve Hornyak said it might be better to break down the compensation package to show the proposed increase in salary for the mayor is $28,000, with a $10,000 stipend for health insurance.

Beazley said an ordinance will be presented to council by the end of January, but the amounts of the compensation have not yet been decided.