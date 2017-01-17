Makeover planned for lakefront, South Shore Park

Share

Oregon is looking at developing the lakefront and South Shore Veterans Park. Some ideas include a boat launch, a swimming pool, beach volleyball, tennis courts, a gazebo and a basketball court.

“Our community has talked about South Shore Veterans Park for a long time,” City Administrator Mike Beazley said at a recent Recreation & Parks Committee meeting, which has been discussing ideas for the lakefront and park. “Council and the mayor have discussed it. We think we can do better with our lakefront and better with our park.”

He said discussions will be ongoing, but he wanted to get input from the community near the lakefront and park.

“We want to begin to get the community thinking about where we should be going with the park and our lakefront,” he said. “I think we got some really good energy going about how together we can work with other partners to make sure people realize there are things to do in Oregon. There’s so much going on here. Oregon is very unique. We’re the only community in northwest Ohio that I know of that has a state park, a metropark, a city park system, a YMCA, the Challenger Learning Center, and the Lake Erie Center. We have a theater group, a historical society, an active library that has great programming. And one of the things we realize is that all these groups have programming, and they don’t necessarily talk about it with each other.”



South Shore

Some ideas thrown out for the park, said Beazley, are volleyball courts, splash pads, a shelter house, better picnic areas, and a place where someone could launch their paddleboard or kayak along the shoreline.

“There’s a nice boardwalk there, but it’s hard to get into the lake,” said Beazley.

“Among the things we’re looking in 2017 is to get feedback, make a plan and start making decisions,” he added. “The mayor, council and administration have really felt South Shore Park has underperformed. We think a good investment there could help enhance our community. There’s been a number of issues. If you look at the new trail that our public service department has put in along the realigned ditch, it’s really kind of an attractive, natural area to walk. Some love that. Just so some folks know, we’ve had phone calls from people on the same day where people say, `I love those natural plantings,’ but then there are others who talk about the same place and say, `Boy, I hate those weeds.’ So understand that there is a challenge. It is something we have to deal with as a community. The natural native plants are a requirement of the way that these projects are funded. That is among the things we’re looking at in that area. “



Concept plan

The city hired Hull & Associates to come up with a concept plan for South Shore Park and the lakefront. Jenny Carter-Cornell, of Hull & Associates, made a presentation at the meeting that included a map of the area.

“Oregon has some great assets to work with,” she said. “It has the 600 foot lighted Haley boardwalk, a nice pedestrian trail, and some open space to work with. We want to bring people back to the water and focus on the waterfront. So we’d like to soften that rip rap shoreline so that we can have more natural areas and greenery. We know we still need to have some coastal resiliency, so there will be an engineering challenge there.”

Included in the concept plan are the addition of two docks at the lakefront that could serve as a fishing pier, or a kayak and canoe launch area, she said.

“We also have a beach area along the waterfront, behind a walkway. It’s not a traditional beach like you’d have at Maumee Bay State Park, but it still offers that experience with the sand, and people could hang out there if they want to. There’s a swimming pool and splash pad and beach volleyball in another beach area. We’re also proposing tennis courts and a basketball court.”

She said she has a colleague active in beach volleyball leagues who suggested there be at least four courts for leagues and regular games. “That would be enough for a tournament.”

The concept plan also included the demolition of the former senior center on Bay Shore Road, and possibly relocating a fire station at the site. “The fire station could have some outdoor restrooms to serve the public.”

“We do have a gazebo planned along the waterfront,” she said. And a swimming pond could serve as an outdoor skating area in the winter. “So you might want another outdoor shelter house with an outdoor fireplace or something near there.”

She also talked about a pedestrian bridge along a conservation easement area, and the addition of exercise areas and workout stations.

“It’s a beautiful asset and it’s protected. And the city just invested a lot of money there in 2010 to make some improvements associated with the Big Ditch project,” she said.

Beazley said the concept plan had ideas that may or may not be implemented.

“We want people to start thinking. We want to use 2017 to get input and ideas. We do want your ideas if you have them. We’re looking to help energize the area in the northern part of Oregon and help connect the community to the lake,” he said.