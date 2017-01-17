Wendy’s raises funds for food bank, 3 schools

Share

The new Wendy’s fast food restaurant at 2907 Navarre Ave., in Oregon raised funds for the athletic departments of three local high schools, and for the Toledo SeaGate Food bank as part of its grand opening last month.

On December 18, Wendy’s invited patrons to the new location to support the food bank. When patrons donated $5 or more to the food bank, they received a coupon for a combo meal. Over 200 customers made donations to the food bank, and Wendy’s matched the total of all donations, raising over $2,000.

Wendy’s also raised funds for the athletic departments of Waite, Cardinal Stritch and Clay high schools. On each school’s designated day - Waite on Dec. 19, Cardinal Stritch on Dec. 20 and Clay on Dec. 21 – 20 percent of the sales was donated to the high school athletic departments. The schools earned over $1,500 for their athletic departments.

“We are always looking for ways to give back to the community,” said local owner Becky Williams. “Tying into the local schools is always important. And then the food bank just made total sense because it was the time of the year where families come together, and some of them needed a meal. So it was a great idea.”

She was impressed by the amount of funds that were raised.

“We are blown away by the response from the community to come out and support our local schools and the food bank. Northwest Ohio really is a special place where our communities come together for each other, and we are so proud to be a part of that community.”

The Toledo SeaGate Food Bank was “thrilled to be partnering with Wendy’s,” said Cheri Dennis, director of community engagement at the food bank.

“It’s always wonderful to see local businesses supporting non-profits and members of the community.”

Williams has also raised funds for local organizations through cruise-ins, raised funds for local high school band programs via grand openings, and raised over $60,000 for Adopt America Network.

Wendy’s conducted nationwide research and studied every aspect of the customer’s experience in redesigning its restaurants. Based on the feedback, Wendy’s completely overhauled the interior and exterior of the building in Oregon with a revitalized decor. It boasts a contemporary design with large windows and natural materials. The interior showcases open, bright dining areas with multiple seating options. A completely new ordering process and digital menu boards make for a pioneering design.

“This restaurant has bold curb appeal and features a compelling, innovative interior and exterior design,” said Williams. “It is very different from what our customers in Oregon are used to, but we think they will really enjoy the fresh look and feel of Wendy’s.”

Wendy’s was located across from its new location, but moved after its lease had expired. “Our lease was up and we needed a place to go, so we moved across the street,” said Williams.

Among some of the upgrades to the building: “We’re updating our image and bringing it up to be more current and modern. We put in wifi and TVs. We also put in our great free style drink machines, where you can serve yourself and choose from over 101 different flavors of soda,” she said.

Besides the Navarre Avenue location, Williams owns a total of six Wendy’s Restaurants, including locations in Perrysburg, Bowling Green, and Fostoria, she said.