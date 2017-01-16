Air monitoring to start at former beryllium plant

Share

Contractors are expected to be at the site of the former Brush Beryllium plant in Luckey this week to conduct background air monitoring tests – a preliminary step before clean-up work plans are completed.

Air monitoring stations will be set up along the fence line of the 40-acre site and will be operating for 90 days, Arleen Kreusch, an outreach program specialist for the Army Corps of Engineers, said.

A public information session is scheduled for March 28 at the American Legion Post 240, 335 Park Dr., to discuss the clean-up project, which is set to start this spring. Contractor personnel and members of the Luckey site team of the corps will be at the session to answer questions.

The Luckey property is being cleaned up through the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program. From 1949 to 1958 the site was operated as a beryllium production facility under contract to the Atomic Energy Commission that resulted in soil and groundwater being contaminated with lead as well as beryllium.

The facility also received scrap steel containing radioactive residues from the then Niagara Falls Storage Site used to store radioactive residues and wastes from uranium ore processing. However, those materials were never used for production purposes at the Luckey site. In late 1951 and early 1952, the AEC sent about 1,000 tons of radioactively contaminated scrap metal to the site, anticipating magnesium processing would resume at the facility, according to the corps. Beryllium scrap from other AEC operations was also sent to the site.

In 1959, the commission contracted with Brush Beryllium Co. to close the facility. A two-acre, dike-enclosed landfill was constructed in the northeast corner of the property and sludge material from the lagoons adjacent to the production building was moved to the landfill.

The General Services Administration sold the facility in 1961 and it has had several owners since. When clean-up begins, the corps will excavate impacted soil and ship it to a licensed disposal facility.