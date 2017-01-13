Eastwood advisory panels looking for new members

Share

With the Eastwood School District planning to open a new school building this year that will replace two elementary schools as well as facing a fluid financial picture, members of the community are being asked to offer their input.

Two organizations that were started to receive that input, the Business Advisory Council and Facilities Task Force, need new members, Brent Welker, superintendent, said.

“We’ve had some new people move into the district; some who have kids in the schools. They may have an interest in the committees. So we’re putting the call out to see if there are some new folks who want to be involved,” he said.

Formed in 2006, the advisory council will again be focusing on the district’s finances this year. Welker said there are several variables that could determine when the district needs to recover revenues after letting an emergency levy expire in 2015. Current projections indicate the district may need to place a levy on the ballot by the year 2020 or early 2021.

The levy generated about $900,000 annually.

“At the time we were building budget balances and farmers then were getting hit by rising Current Agricultural Use Valuation rates. Some doubled or more within a four or five-year period. The thought was the farmers help us in our time of need and we’ll help them when we can. So we cut taxes when we could. But we also knew at some point we would probably need the money back,” Welker said. “We’re hoping people will remember that if we go back on the ballot. We’re still going to work to try to manage our budget in a way we can meet all of our obligations.”

By 2026, the district is expecting to be debt free as a bond to finance construction of the high school will be retired by 2023 and the last payment for the new building bonds will be in December 2025, freeing up a significant amount of cash flow.

“How we manage that and plan for our financial future will be the core mission of this committee,” Welker said.

In the past, the Facilities Task Force worked with the district’s director of operations to plan for efficient ways to manage the elementary school facilities – the oldest buildings in the district. But with the planned opening in the fall of a new K-5 building on the main campus, the task force will be focusing its attention on the middle school and high school buildings.

“While we have been working to make some minor improvements in those buildings, we need to set some priorities and timelines. Some of our facilities need significant upgrades that go beyond putting band-aids on problems,” Welker said. “When the 2017-18 school year begins we will go from operating six buildings to four. That should provide some opportunities to allocate portions of our permanent improvement funds for improvements rather than maintenance.”

The district plans to use the Pemberville Elementary building for pre-school classes and school board offices and to house a nursing school currently located at Webster Elementary. Webster and Luckey elementaries will be closed.

The task force and advisory council meet quarterly and Welker said schedules for the year will be planned during their first meetings of the year: Jan. 18 for the advisory council and Jan. 25 for the task force.

Both meetings will be in the bus garage conference room and start at 7 p.m. For information call Welker at 419-833-6411.

Board appointment

The school board has appointed Jim Rogers, an attorney, to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Ted Bowlus, who was elected to the Wood County Board of Commissioners. A special election will be held in November to decide who will fill the board seat for the remaining two years of Bowlus’ term.