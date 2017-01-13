Walbridge library expansion nearly complete

Share

Construction of a major expansion of the Walbridge Library branch is nearing completion and library officials expect to have the building open to the public by late February.

Michael Penrod, director of the Wood County District Public Library, led a tour of the building Thursday for library trustees and elected officials. The building is doubling in size from 4,000 to 8,000 square feet.

When complete, the new facility will reflect a trend of libraries that puts more emphasis on space “for people, events and technology,” he said.

The branch, located on Main Street, was built in 1987 when libraries “were simply a warehouse for books.”

An 11-foot-high glass wall on the north side of the building will provide a view of Veterans Park, Penrod noted, and visitors will be greeted inside the main entrance by a local history mural featuring a collage of photos. A reading lounge and a meeting room that can accommodate 80 persons cover much of the additional space. They will be separated by a glass wall. There is also a “technology nook” that will have eight computers.

Most of the library’s book collection will remain in the older section of the building.

After construction started, the library moved some of its book collection and computers to temporary quarters in the village administration building.

Penrod said a resident recently noticed the new windows were being installed and called him to ask if that meant the library was re-opening the next day.

“We’re very excited but it will be about four more weeks,” he said, adding he’s reluctant to set a specific opening date because companies supplying the shelves, furniture and other items may face delays.

Walbridge Mayor Ed Kolanko said he’s not surprised the public is eager to see the library re-open. Many residents are utilizing the materials and services at the temporary location and a story time for children is well attended.

“They’re anxious to see it,” he said. “And it’s not just people here in Walbridge. People in Lake Township, Millbury and Northwood are also eager.”

The mayor and Penrod said they both have ideas for a grand opening to discuss with each other.

The village owned a vacant lot between the library and Veterans Park and donated it to the library system. An adjacent alley also had to be vacated to allow the expansion.

Mayor Kolanko said the library asked the village to consider donating the property shortly after the village acquired it and razed a building on it.

“It was a tough decision to just give it away, but it was the right decision,” he said.