Oregon plans tree screening with local industries

Oregon plans to partner with local industry to plant trees along property lines as a buffer or screen to nearby neighborhoods.

“We have some wonderful residential areas in Oregon,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “But we also have large industries. We share a lot of space with heavy industry. We think the mayor, council and administration want to invest in pre-plantings to help make it easier for our residential areas to peacefully co-exist with industrial areas.”

Calling it a “quality of life issue,” Beazley said tree screening “knocks down noise, knocks down smells and changes the view. “

“And they will enhance property values for our residents.”

Landscaping has been part of site plans for nearly all new commercial development. Many residents living next door are increasingly showing up at public hearings to request tree screenings at the property lines to filter out potential noise and odors.

Beazley said he wished the city had started a tree screening program years ago.

“It takes years for trees to grow. We should have done this 15 years ago. But there’s no time like the present to get started,” he said.

“We’re going to kick this off in a small way,” he added. “Trees don’t grow overnight. But in the next couple of years, we’re looking to partner with some of our industrial firms in the area to fund this, because it’s not going to be free.”

Design work

The city already has a “tentative map sketched out,” he said.

“We’ve done some design work on the appropriate places to do it. We’re doing some plantings this week along Wynn Road, where we already have right of way and mounding. And we’re looking at some other options for later in the year,” he said.

Other target areas include a line near the Bay Shore power plant, a line across city owned property south of Eagle’s Landing, and an east-west line directly behind The Drake and The Vineyard subdivisions.

“We’ve met with some realtors and home builders to find out what some of the obstacles are to enhance and fill up the subdivisions we have, or to enhance the quality of life, and this was some of the feedback we got on it,” he said.

“We’re going to be meeting and partnering with more businesses to talk about ways to do it. We will be looking at doing a considerable amount of plantings this year,” he said.



Evergreens

He noted that other communities have done “some interesting tree screening.”

“If you drive on [US Route]23 toward Columbus, or [State Route] 15 from Carey to Upper Sandusky, you can see some areas where there’s just amazing evergreen plantings along the roadway that would completely hide things you might not be happy to see from your backyard, like a refinery,” he said.

The city is looking at acquiring easements along the north-south line of Wynn Road, and an east-west line between Seaman and Corduroy, said Beazley.

“We have met with folks from Toledo Refinery about doing some additional tree plantings in their area, and we’ve met with some other industrial partners to see if we can do it. Even doing little things like planting some trees at the Marathon Tank Farm is an improvement,” he said.

The city has an active Tree Commission that is helping develop plans. There are no specific types of trees that are going to be planted. “It’s going to be a mix of trees. Obviously, in some areas, we’re going to focus more on Evergreens. They keep their look year round. But you need a mix of hard woods and shade trees as well. That’s the advice we’re getting from the commission,” he said.

“We’re also looking at whether we can do a better job between our commercial areas and our residential areas,” he said. “Obviously, people understand commercial property along Navarre will be commercial. Can we make sure we do what we can to provide appropriate tree screening to the residential areas to the north of that, and the commercial areas? So we’re looking at that as well.”