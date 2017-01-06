Lake Twp. plans for columbarium on track

Share

Lake Township trustees are optimistic a columbarium to hold cremated remains can be erected at the township cemetery and rules and regulations can be updated in time for the annual Memorial Day service.

Jeff Pettit, who chairs the board of trustees, said Tuesday he’s been in contact with Salem Stones, a Columbus company, and has been informed it would cost about $13,250 to have a columbarium installed, not including the cost of the foundation. He estimated it would cost about $2,000 for the foundation to be installed by township workers.

The columbarium would be able accommodate 96 units, he said.

Ken Gilsdorf, a trustee, said an update of the cemetery rules and regulations will also be completed by then.

“That’s our goal,” he said. “We’re getting everything together and hope to have things finalized soon.” He said he’s been reviewing rules of about a dozen other cemeteries. Tentative plans also call for a row of cremation plots in front of the columbarium.

At an earlier meeting, the trustees agreed space at the cemetery was at a premium.

In other business, the trustees recognized a resident for his years of service to the community.

A resolution of appreciation was read for Lyle Schulte to thank him “for his exemplary dedication and commitment” to the country, state, county and township.

Schulte served in the U.S. Marines and was a township trustee before serving on the board of trustees of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District. He’s also served on township trustee associations at the state level and for Wood County.

“Lyle Schulte by his service to community has demonstrated and established outstanding leadership for future generations to emulate,” the resolution reads. “It’s been a pleasure,” Schulte said when Pettit presented a plaque to him. After serving numerous terms on the township board of trustees, he was appointed to the water and sewer district board in 1998 and recently completed his final term. He was a township trustee when the board constructed a new administration building on Cummings Road in 1993.

Pay raises OK’d

After meeting in executive session, the trustees authorized pay hikes of 2.5 percent for salaried, non-union personnel, including the police chief/administrator, fire chief, assistant fire chief, zoning inspector, and two employees in the police department and office of the fiscal officer. Pettit said the raises were in line with raises for unionized workers.