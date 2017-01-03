Interstate jurisdiction bill goes to governor

Share

A bill that amends Ohio law by authorizing township police officers to arrest motorists for violations on national highways that aren’t part of the interstate highway system has passed in the state senate and is before Gov. John Kasich.

By a 30-1 vote, the senate last month approved Substitute House Bill 378. It passed last spring in the House of Representatives.

While the bill, if approved by the governor, would allow township officers serving in jurisdictions with populations of 50,000 or less, to enforce traffic codes in federal and state highways, they would still be prohibited from enforce violations on interstates.

The bill passed in the House of Representatives with bi-partisan support, 81-16, but not before a provision that would authorize township officers to also patrol interstate highways was removed. Representative Steve Hambley, a bill sponsor, testified before the Senate State and Local Government Committee the removal was needed to get the support of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association.

The bill was written in the wake of a 2011 traffic stop on I-280 in Lake Township that was contested to the Ohio Supreme Court. A township officer saw a car cross a lane marker and, after pulling the vehicle over, about 120 oxycodone pills and a small bag of marijuana were found in the car when a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle.

The driver, Terrance Brown, pled no contest in Wood County Common Pleas Court to a drug offense and was sentenced to a three-year prison term. But he appealed the decision and in 2013 the appeals court ruled that while his Fourth Amendment rights of the U.S. Constitution hadn’t been violated because the officer had probable cause to initiate the stop, the officer violated sections of the Ohio Revised Code that specify marked lane violations on interstate highways are within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and sheriff departments.

In June 2015, the Ohio Supreme Court upheld the appellate court decision.

“It is undisputed that the township police officer in this case exercised law-enforcement powers not granted to township police officers by the General Assembly; thus, because the officer acted without authority to stop Brown for a minor misdemeanor traffic offense on an interstate highway, the traffic stop, the arrest, and the search were unreasonable and violated Article I, Section 14 of the Ohio Constitution,” the Supreme Court wrote in a 5-2 decision.