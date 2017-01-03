Toussaint project contract bids to be opened Jan. 24

Share

Contract bids for a major ditch project spanning parts of Ottawa, Wood, and Sandusky counties will be opened Jan. 24. A joint board of commissioners from the three counties approved the bid opening date for the project that entails removing log jams and leaning trees from Toussaint Creek.

A roughly 34-mile stretch of the creek through the three counties will be cleared in a project that began with a petition submitted in 2014 to Wood County officials.

According the Mike Libben, program administrator for the Ottawa County Soil and Water Conservation District, the estimated cost is $850,000 to $900,000. Land owners with property that will benefit from the clearing were sent payment notices in September.The minimum amount is $25 per parcel and increases on a graduating scale.

The joint board of commissioners agreed to implement the collection of the lower assessments to fund the initial stages of the project. Land owners who will owe more than $100 per parcel have the option of paying up front or having the assessments put on their property taxes for up to five years.

The Toussaint’s watershed covers more than 47,000 acres. Technicians from Soil and Water Conservation Districts in the three counties walked the stretch of the creek during the winter of 2014-15 and identified more than 200 log jams and about 600 dead trees, Libben said.

A pre-bid meeting for contractors is scheduled for Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Earl Johnson Agricultural Building, 240 W. Lake Street, Oak Harbor.

The tentative completion date for the project is April 30, 2018.

Commissioners from the three counties last month organized joint boards for overseeing the Toussaint project and a proposed Sugar Creek project. Charles Schwochow was selected chairman for the Sugar Creek project and Mark Stahl was selected vice chairman. James Sass was selected chairman of the Toussaint project and Stahl the vice chairman.

Sugar Creek project

Landowners in Sandusky County have submitted a petition to have a portion of Sugar Creek cleared.

A hearing to view photos of the ditch is scheduled for Jan. 24 at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds and the county commissioners are expected to consider a resolution on whether or not to proceed during their Feb. 14 meeting.

Approximately 4,000 property owners are in the watershed of the project area, according to the county engineer’s office.