SUE approved for welcome center, warehouse

Oregon City Council recently approved an application for a Special Use Exception (SUE) in a C-2 General Commercial District zone to change a grocery store on Woodville Road into a welcome center and warehouse for the Toledo Refining Company.

The Kroger store at 1920 Woodville Road announced last year it would close the store, where the welcome center and warehouse will be located.

Council held a public hearing on the matter at a meeting last month.

The Oregon Planning Commission, which held a special meeting on Nov. 8, recommended approval of the SUE by a vote of 5-0.

“This is the final leg of approval,” said James Gilmore, commissioner of building and zoning.

Major improvements

The welcome center will process contractors and new employees who come onsite with the intent to work at the refinery. The building will also be used as a warehouse for spare parts and other supplies to operate the refinery. The company does not plan to make major modifications to the exterior of the building, but expects to make major improvements, or changes, to the interior. The company also plans to fence the area for security and erect an eight foot fence at the front of the building.

The hours of the facility will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with the exception of a major project or outage that would extend the hours. The property will continue to be accessed at the traffic light.

The Project Review Committee had no objections to the SUE, said Gilmore.

The planning commission recommended approval of the SUE with the conditions that a fence height requirement of four feet be waived to allow for the eight foot high fence, and that two lots on the property be combined into one parcel.

The planning commission held the special meeting to speed up the process for Toledo Refining Company to buy the eight foot fence.

Mayor Mike Seferian, who is a member of the planning commission, said the fence is “a fairly high dollar fence.”

“It’s going to be a black, wrought iron looking fence,” he said. It will not be installed beyond the sidewalk or right of way, he added.



Storage contents

Councilwoman Kathleen Pollauff asked what specifically would be stored in the warehouse.

“My understanding is that they’re going to be housing maintenance items for the refinery,” said Gilmore, “whatever that might be. I don’t know the specific items that will be stored there. But they will be trucked in and used by the refinery.”

“The reason I’m asking,” said Pollauf, “is because it sits right inside a neighborhood. I don’t know what else is included in the warehouse description.”

Councilman James Seaman agreed.

“I think what we want to know is, `Would it be dry storage or wet?’ he asked. “That makes a big difference in my mind.”

“It’s not liquids,” said Seferian.

“That’s good to know because if it’s liquids, then there could be a lot of chemicals,” said Seaman.

He was pleased that the city avoided another vacant building.

“When you think about it, we’ve had empty, big vacant buildings like that for lengthy periods of time, like Foodtown and The Pharm. This could be a very good fill-in for us. Good to keep it occupied. It will be an asset for our city, too,” he said.

Seferian agreed.

“What input I got from the neighbors at the planning commission is that they were pleased that the building would not be vacant and that was a relief to them,” said Seferian.



Tree buffer

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn asked if the company planned to plant trees on the property as a buffer “to make sure we improve our neighborhoods as a result of these kinds of projects.”

“I agree with Mr. Seaman that having the building is much better,” said Bihn. “I think Toledo Refinery wants to do a good job, so I’m not questioning any of that. But I do think we need to try and make sure the neighborhoods and commercial are as palatable and attractive as possible.”

Toledo Refinery officials have already talked with the city about tree screening at the refinery property, said Seferian, but not at the warehouse site.

“On this particular parcel where it goes between a residential neighborhood, there’s actually a 16 foot fence. I don’t think trees would apply there,” said Seferian. “But nevertheless, they were welcome to the idea to try and incorporate tree plantings in their organization.”

Trees are more attractive than a fence, said Bihn.

“A 16 foot fence is a big fence. Obviously, it is an obstruction between the commercial and residential. I personally think trees are much more attractive and last a lot longer and they are more permanent. At some point in time, I would hope they would consider it,” she said.

Gilmore said the refinery plans to install landscaping around some parts of the property “to beautify it.”

“They are going to work with us to come up with a plan,” he said.