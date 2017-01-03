Oregon ok’s tax abatement for new chemical plant

Share

Oregon City Council recently approved a Community Reinvestment Area Agreement with Alpont LLC that will provide tax abatement for the construction of a new chemical manufacturing facility at 4122 Corduroy Road.

The agreement provides the company with 100 percent tax exemption for a period of 15 years.

Alpont plans to hire 40 full-time permanent employees to work at the plant, with the hiring process expected to start this spring. The new employees will add $2,356,000 to the annual payroll.

“Alpont is a new employer who we want to welcome to Oregon,” City Administrator Mike Beazley told The Press last week. “We’re excited they chose Oregon as a place to do business. We look forward to them putting people to work here. It’s good for the local community.”

Alpont will construct the new plant with an estimated real property investment of $235,000, and a total capital investment of $55 million. The company, based in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, plans to manufacture methanol for industrial sales, and sodium methylate and potassium methylate for the bio-diesel industry at the plant. Construction of the facility is expected to be completed by July 2017.

To stay competitive in the marketplace, and to be able to maintain employment, the site for the plant was selected to allow for a second phase to be built, which will create additional jobs.



Schools approve

For each tax year the real property is exempted from taxation, the amount of the cash payment that the company will agree to make to the Oregon City Schools District equals or exceeds 50 percent of the amount of taxes that would have been charged and payable that year upon the real property had the property not been exempted from taxation, according to the agreement. Alpont agrees to make semi-annual payments to the school district on or before March 15 and September 15 each year. The estimated annual payments to the district are $3,549.

The school board voted for a resolution in favor of the agreement.

The State of Ohio established the Community Reinvestment Area Program to provide tax incentives for new residential, commercial or industrial development and/or rehabilitation by making available real property tax abatement for new development or rehabilitation.