Schedel Foundation names philanthropy director

Scott Seeliger has been appointed Director of Philanthropy at the Schedel Foundation in Elmore.

"This has been a personal of goal of mine for a long, long time, to add an individual to our team who is 100 percent dedicated to fundraising and increasing awareness and outreach in the community," said foundation board president Jim Shindler.

He said Seeliger will be concentrating on increasing memberships, donations, corporate support and funding for special projects.

"We've been right on the cusp of being the size of nonprofit that needs a development officer. When Rod (Executive Director, Rod Noble) introduced me to Scott, his personality and professional qualifications, made the decision easy," Shindler added.

Seeliger is a member of Bowling Green City Council and his wife, Karen, is a Realtor with Newlove Realty in Bowling Green, having retired from a career in banking.

They have two married daughters and five grandchildren, all of whom reside in Bowling Green.

Seeliger was previously employed at Bowling Green State University, serving two stints as associate head football coach - first with coach Moe Ankney in the 1980's, and then with coach Gary Blackney in the 1990's.

In 1995, he joined the BGSU development office as Director of Corporate Development and ended his career there in the athletic department as Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs. During his tenure at BGSU, Scott was instrumental in securing the major private donations for the funding of the Sebo Center and the Stroh Center on the campus.

"Karen and I have visited the gardens many times over the years and immediately fell in love with the place. I'm really excited to get to know the great supporters of the gardens and working with them and the entire Schedel team in raising funds for this wonderful resource," Seeliger said.

Noble said Seeliger’s background makes him well suited for the position.

"I've known Scott and Karen for 25 years. They are an amazing couple and I know that everyone will enjoy working with Scott as we strive to make this place even better. We are blessed to have someone as sincere and well qualified as Scott on our team. This will truly make a difference in the reach of our Mission," Noble said.

Anyone with questions or would like to discuss philanthropy issues may reach Seeliger at sseeliger@schedel-gardens.org or 419-308-3312.