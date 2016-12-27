Oregon school board OKs pay raises for teachers

Share

The Oregon Board of Education on Tuesday voted 3-0 for a three-year contract with the Oregon City Federation of Teachers (OCFT), which represents the district’s 260 teachers.

Board members Keith Kennedy, Heather Miller, and board president Carol Ann Molnar were in favor of the agreement. Board members Jeff Ziviski and Michael Csehi were not in attendance.

Members of the OCFT ratified the agreement on December 19. The district had been negotiating with the teachers’ union since March. Their previous contract had expired on July 31.

The new contract gives teachers a 3 percent rate increase for the 2016-17 school year, a 2 percent increase for the 2017-18 school year, and a language and salary re-opener during the 2018-19 school year. It also provides for a restored step in the 2019-2020 school year.

Employees of the district have not had a base wage increase since fiscal year 2009. But they continued to receive step increases. As part of their contract, teachers traditionally receive automatic salary “steps” or increases the longer they serve in the district. Step increases cost the district approximately $500,000 per year.

Health care contributions remain the same in the new contract, with employees paying 15 percent of healthcare premiums. In a side letter, the OCFT also agreed to form a joint committee to collaborate with school administration and explore performance based pay systems.

Stable forecast

“I am pleased our board of education, administration and OCFT were able to come to an agreement that honors the hard work our teaching staff do every day on behalf of students,” said Superintendent Hal Gregory. “This agreement allows our district to continue to attract and retain quality teaching staff while maintaining a stable five-year forecast.”

“The new contract,” said board president Carol-Ann Molnar, “gives our teachers an increase over the period of three years while keeping within the budget constraints of the board of education.”

The school board earlier this year approved a new contract with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE), which represents non-certified positions such as secretaries, maintenance, bus drivers and school monitors.

Oregon voters in November 2015 approved a 3.95-mill levy for the school district, which had been struggling financially for years.

Before voters approved the levy, Gregory and Molnar had pledged that the $1.9 million annual levy revenue would go towards maintaining programs in career tech and athletics, and not salaries, which comprise over 80 percent of the district’s annual budget.

Significant savings

The teachers’ previous contract from 2014 to 2016 had replaced a three-year contract because the treasurer could only certify there would be enough funds in the budget until 2016.

The wage increases in the new contract will be covered by significant savings in health care renewal rates and increased valuations of property leading to increased tax receipts of $700,000 annually, according to Treasurer Jane Fruth. In addition, the state allowed for a 7.5 percent increase in the Foundation cap, resulting in about $700,000 in extra monies for the district. And a tax abatement agreement between Oregon Clean Energy natural gas plant and the Oregon Board of Education provides additional funding of $850 thousand annually starting next year. The possibility of an additional generating plant could see even more funds for the district in the future.

Gregory recently said none of the 3.95 levy revenue would be used for teachers’ salaries.

“My promise to the community is solid and honored. The levy revenue is going towards the programs we promised. Career Tech alone costs $1.9 million. It costs another $850,000 for extra-curricular costs. We won’t cut career tech or extra-curricular, period,” said Gregory. “Our cash balances for the next five years are the best we’ve had in a very long time because of abatement agreements and smart expenditures.”

Five-year forecast

Board member Jeff Ziviski, who is chairman of the board’s finance committee, said recently that the board will have to monitor expenses within the next four years because the district’s five-year financial forecast shows spending will exceed revenues in Fiscal Year 2020.

“In this current year - Fiscal Year 2017 - we are $2.2 million in the positive. That is reduced to $1.6 million positive in Fiscal Year 2018. While the district still has a rather healthy projected cash balance at the end of this school year of $11.5 million, each year that we spend more than our revenue, we will continue to eat away at our savings. Now is when the district needs to have a spending plan in place and monitor their expenditures or else we could find ourselves in the same position we were in five years ago when everything was getting cut and reduced,” said Ziviski.

Fruth agreed that there will be a point when the district’s expenses exceed revenues.

“This is when the district will begin to use its cash reserves,” Fruth said recently. “This is the normal ebb and flow of school finance that is very important to monitor. Unless we have additional income, as we are hoping may come from a second natural gas project, then the district will need to either look toward future reductions or additional revenues.”