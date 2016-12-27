Oregon council approves study of Lake Erie shore

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday agreed to conduct a feasibility study on whether to fill in 130 acres of Maumee Bay with dredged sediments next to Facility 3.

The study will help evaluate the potential of establishing wetlands and habitat restoration using dredged material along the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority’s Confined Disposal Facility (CDF) known as Facility 3. It will also examine the effects of reduced water flow in the bay.

Council will receive funding for the study from the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, which received funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Ohio Healthy Lake Erie Fund Program. The ODNR will reimburse the city for 100 percent of the eligible costs up to a maximum of $400,000, for planning and preliminary design of wetland restoration and enhancement at Facility 3.

“None of these funds would provide any money to build anything,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “This is all for analyses, engineering and study.”

Jerry Lonsway, whose home on Bayshore Road overlooks the bay, is opposed to the study.

“I question the reason for a study. I thought a few years back we made it clear that Oregon did not want to be a dumping ground? That was when we were talking about extending Facility 3 seven-tenths of a mile out into the lake. It sounds to me that what this could be is a proposal that could develop into the extension of Facility 3 going south into the bay. It seems to me that $400,000 could be used by someone else for a more practical reason.”

Water flow

Beazley said First Energy’s Bayshore power plant (Toledo Edison) will be shutting down within three years. The plant’s cooling system draws massive amounts of water from the bay, then discharges it back into the bay, which has had the effect of increasing water flow.

“Facility 3 has created a kind of artificial space in the bay where we don’t have a natural flow,” said Beazley. “First Energy has created what flow we’ve had. So with that notice from First Energy - that they’re going to be closing the facility - one of the first things that drove our interest is what will happen when it closes down.”

He said the city would prefer to take over Facility 3 “tomorrow.”

“We’ve had meetings about it, met with the Metroparks, the Port Authority, the Army Corps of Engineers. That’s not going to be a near term option for us. We’re hoping long term, someday, that could become a park or something for Oregon,” said Beazley. “We’re going to continue to work on it. But one of the primary things we’re looking at is what’s going to happen with flow along that lake. Secondly, is there a way we could achieve something that’s good for Oregon in that space that helps deal with that change in water flow. We are not going to take any action based on this study. We are going to get knowledge from it, get input, see if there are some ideas that work. Then we’ll all meet again and talk about possibilities.”

Eligibility

Mayor Mike Seferian said if the city did not use the funding, it would go to another community.

“We have a fear that without that flow, it may fill in naturally. So we want to go in with our eyes as open as possible. If we could take the $400,000 and use it in the development of our South Shore Park, I’d take it in a heartbeat. But we’re not eligible to use the money for that. And if we don’t use it for this type of study of our shoreline, someone else will,” he said.

Public Service Director Paul Roman said the study will show whether sediment increases after the power plant shuts down.

“Hearing a lot of people who are opposed to this, one thing that came out of all of their input is the concern of sediment already building up. If the Edison flow goes from a quarter of its present capacity down to nothing, that area could fill up even more. So, one thing that could come out of this study is the need to have some sort of flow if that plant shuts down. But without even touching it, without daring to look at a study, we’re never going to get to that point,” said Roman. “It could show a need to keep that flow going. If those [power plant] pumps were ever to be taken out, we should make that an open channel.”

Councilman Steve Hornyak said the recent expansion of the study to include the examination of reduced water flow on the bay will help the city make decisions in the best interests of the bay for years to come.

“Knowing that information is going to be pretty helpful to us. And when someone else is willing to pay for that education, we’re willing to take that. I think the changes to re-appropriate some of the funding into a larger scope of hydraulics and water flow is going to provide us with what can be helpful to Oregon in 10, 20, 30 years instead of looking just at a wetlands project,” said Hornyak.



Skeptical

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn said she was skeptical of filling in the bay with dredged sediments next to Facility 3.

“I don’t think it works,” said Bihn, who is also executive director of Lake Erie Waterkeeper. “But getting information could be helpful,” she added, such as examining water flow once the power plant shuts down.

“The more flow we have, the healthier our shoreline is. There’s no doubt about that,” she said.

She urged the city to push for updated information on Facility 3 and for a master plan of the 70-acre Port Authority site, which is a depository of regularly dredged sediment from the Maumee River and Maumee Bay area to keep shipping channels open.

“They may not want to give it to us, but we’re entitled to that. We don’t even know half the time what’s going on out there. I think it’s time we change that,” said Bihn. “This would not be part of the study, but something the city would have to take on. Let them know loud and clear we want a master plan for it – we would like to have birding on it, we’d like to have people on it, we’d like to have it for parkland. We’d certainly like to start with something there as opposed to just waiting. I think we’re all ready.”