Oregon OKs bid as part of Navarre safety improvements project

Oregon City Council on Monday accepted the $188,405 bid of S&S Directional Boring Ltd. of Bryan, Ohio, for the Navarre Avenue Utility Relocation Project, part of the Navarre Avenue Safety Improvements Project.

In order to improve aesthetics along Navarre Avenue, Toledo Edison and Buckeye Broadband have agreed to place their aerial crossover lines underground for the Navarre Avenue Safety Improvements Project. The city, as a result, is installing underground conduits to allow the utility companies to perform their work, according to Public Service Director Paul Roman.

S&S submitted the lowest and best bid of the three companies that submitted bids. Hank’s Plumbing and Heating Co. Inc. of Toledo, submitted the second lowest bid of $214,632, and Precise Boring of Ohio, LLC, of Lancaster, Ohio, submitted a bid of $245,287.

“I think council should be a little excited about items like this,” said Mayor Mike Seferian, in reference to the long awaited project, which will begin major construction soon. “Once we pass these, we will officially see the Navarre Avenue Safety Improvements Project starting to take shape and get underway.”

Roman said the conduit installation will likely take place between February and April.

The project includes the construction of a dedicated public access road to alleviate traffic congestion on Navarre. The road will improve access to such businesses as Tim Horton’s, Arby’s, and in the Freeway Plaza where several shops are located.

The project also includes the construction of a median along Navarre between Munding Drive and Isaac Streets Drive, and median openings to accommodate turnarounds and emergency access.

Seven turnarounds are expected to be constructed from I-280 to Isaac Streets Drive. And bollards with LED color changing capabilities are among the enhancements included in the project.

That section of Navarre is considered a hazard for vehicles heading east. Seferian once called it “the worst spot in the city,” where there is a high rate of injury accidents.

Construction is expected to take about 15 months to complete.

Underground improvements, such as waterline replacement and other drainage work, will be completed before main construction gets underway.

During major construction on Navarre, there will be lane restrictions that will inconvenience some traffic, though there will be round the clock access to private driveways.

The Navarre Avenue Safety project is the result of recommendations from a safety study conducted for Navarre Avenue. Ninety percent of the project will be funded by a state grant, with the remainder coming from the City Street Improvement fund.