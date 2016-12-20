Michelle Ish fills vacant seat on Oak Harbor council

Share

Oak Harbor Joe Helle says that finding people to serve in local government can be difficult, so it's a positive sign when people are eager to help.

Michelle Ish was recently selected to fill a vacant seat on the Oak Harbor village council, supplanting Andy Haley, who had resigned.

Ish, who was nearly selected to fill the vacancy that went to Haley after Jon Fickert resigned in January, was selected over three other candidates. The third and final vote saw a tie between Ish and Austin Short, so the Mayor Helle chose Ish, thus serving as the tiebreaker.

"Under executive session, council interviewed the four candidates using the same standard questions. We then closed the executive session and conducted three rounds of voting, to which a tie persisted after all three," said Helle. "Based on a decision by council when determining the process of selection, they agreed that the mayor would break any tie persisting past three rounds. I therefore selected Councilwoman Ish."

Ish joins a group that includes Jackie Macko, Don Douglas, Quinton Babcock, Donna Wendt-Elliott and Sue Rahm. Helle says her resume shows that she has experience which makes her uniquely qualified for the job.

Currently the human resources director for Ottawa County, Ish has worked in HR for a number of years and has also served as a board member on the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

"I've always been someone who likes to be involved, where I live, where I work, in my church. I believe in the idea that we all have gifts and are obligated to use those gifts for the benefit of others," said Ish, who currently lives with her husband and two sons in Oak Harbor. "I hope to contribute some value to this council based on my experiences as a chamber board member, a business owner, a public employee, a resident and parent."

Helle believes those qualities will make Ish an asset for her role on council.

"I think her expertise and experience as the HR director for Ottawa County is an asset as she understands the delicacy of government, and how the wheels need to be turned in order to get things done," said Helle. "Beyond that, she served in several different capacities as a part of different organizations around the county. Her drive and interest in bettering Oak Harbor couldn't be stronger, and I'm certainly thankful that she has joined us."

With four council members — Rahm, Macko, Ish and Wendt-Elliott — up for re-election in November 2017, there could be even more changes on the horizon.

"Whenever a council appointment opportunity comes up, numerous people always submit themselves for candidacy. The real test is to get (people) to step up at election time and campaign for seats up for election. And this is something that communities fall short on," said Helle.

"I always appreciate individuals who are willing to step up and serve. Small communities always have issues building interest in service, and to have residents put their name out there to serve in a greater capacity is a testament to their character.

"The task now is getting these folks to take the risk of petitioning signatures and placing their names on the ballot. Appointments are at the whim of six people, while an election is at the will of hundreds of voters."

Pic-OH council

Michelle Ish (center) at the Ottawa County Career Showcase with Angela Grove (left) and Staci McDaniel from GenoaBank. (Photo courtesy Michelle Ish)