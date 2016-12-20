Northwood conducting online survey for parks and recreation

Share

The City of Northwood is conducting an online parks and recreation survey to help the city’s parks board and other public officials enhance the quality of life in the community.

The result of the survey will be used to develop a Park and Recreation Master Plan.

“I think it’s appropriate, along with economic development in the city, that we also spend some time and effort planning and thinking about our existing parks and recreation programs,” said Northwood City Administrator Bob Anderson. “To do this effectively, we need input from the community.”

The public can fill out the 16 question survey at https://s.zoomerang.com/r/NorthwoodParksSurvey.

Residents are asked how often they visit the four parks in Northwood, Brentwood, Central, Nature Trails, and Ranger parks. They are also asked how do they arrive at the park facilities, why they visit parks, to rate each of the parks’ facilities and services, and to rate the need for adding/enhancing specific amenities, such as bike/walking trails, children’s play equipment, community gardens, lighting, security, splash park, bathrooms, a new rec center, handicapped access, signage, and park cleanliness at the parks. It also asks residents if they would attend future citywide social events, such as concerts and movies in the park, if they were offered, and seeks input on whether residents would support the reinstatement of a summer recreation program that provided different sports leagues and activities for kids.

Mayor Ed Schimmel wanted to develop a Park and Recreation Master Plan in an effort to obtain grants to expand and enhance the quality of life in the community, according to Glenn T. Grisdale, of Reveille LTD, of Bowling Green, who devised the survey.

“Nowadays, there’s a variety of different grant resources for parks and recreation, for infrastructure and programming. The mayor wanted to head down that path first so we could possibly tap into some additional resources for possibly doing new trails, multi-use paths and other things throughout the city,” said Grisdale.

Corridor planning

The city also wants to reach out to the employees who work in the city to add amenities in areas near their workplace locations.

“Northwood has a pretty big employment sector. Some of the largest employers in the county are located in Northwood. They’re kind of tucked in off of Oregon Road,” he said. McNerny Park, a business park, is at Tracy and Wales Road. To the south is Owens Community College. North of Owens, on Oregon Road, are Norplas, FedEx, and Johnson Controls.

“With Buckeye Broadband moving its headquarters to Northwood, we’re anticipating about 1,000 jobs,” he said.

“So we are using the project as somewhat of a catalyst not only to do parks and recreation planning, but also do additional corridor planning along Oregon Road,” he said, which includes installation of new sidewalks, bike paths and other multimodal infrastructure projects.

“We actually got money from the Ohio Department of Transportation to do that. That should be coming within the next year or two. So when you drive down Oregon Road, you will notice sidewalks, bike lanes or bike paths. A lot of people who work in that area, they want to get out and walk around. And we want to make it easier for them to get up and down that corridor,” he said.

“Broad community planning benefits the community. If it benefits the community, it will be more attractive to residents. That’s something we want more of in Northwood,” he added.

In addition to the online survey, there will be printed copies of the survey available at city hall at the municipal complex, said Grisdale. “If anyone wants a survey, it can be mailed to them as well.”

The survey should be completed by February. “We’ll have the plan developed. There’s some deadlines for park programming and park infrastructure funding that are in June. We may use this survey to tap into that additional funding,” he said.