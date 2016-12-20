Oregon window shooting spree ends with arrests

Share

Oregon police caught two adults and a minor who have allegedly been shooting out windows of vehicles, homes and businesses since late November.

The suspects are a 20-year-old and a 19-year-old from Oregon, and a 13-year-old from Curtice, according to police. The minor is related to one of the adults.

The adult suspects, who allegedly confessed to the crimes, according to police, were expected to appear in Oregon Municipal Court late last week.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Magdich told The Press that there have been about 30 incidences of windows being shot out since around Thanksgiving.

“It started out with a couple windows here and there,” said Magdich. The number of incidences kept increasing until it grew to a high of “11 different locations with multiple damages” the previous weekend.

A BB gun and slingshot were used during the vandalism.

Magdich said he was worried someone would eventually get injured if it had continued.

Police last week had offered a $1,000 reward for information that led to the arrests and convictions of the vandals.

Repeat offenders

Vehicles parked at ProMedica Bay Park Hospital were hit on more than one occasion, said Magdich. And the Oregon Branch of the Toledo-Lucas County Library also had windows shattered on separate incidences.

“Bay Park Hospital had vehicle windows broken in two separate incidences. And the library lost about five windows two weekends in a row,” he said.

Among the damages since November include:

• A window at the Comfort Inn, 2930 Navarre Ave., on Nov. 27.

• A car window in the 3100 block of Navarre Ave. on Dec. 1.

• Car windows in the 2800 block of Bay Park Dr. on Dec. 2.



• A window pane in the 3100 block of Navarre Ave. on Dec. 2.

• A front window at Precision Auto Credit, 2310 Woodville Rd, on Dec. 3.

• A house window in the 2500 block of Brown Rd on Dec. 3.

• An outside window of the Toledo Lucas County Library, 3340 Dustin Rd., on Dec. 2.

• A marble shot through a window at Big Boy Restaurant, 2924 Navarre Ave., on Dec. 8.

• The rear driver’s side window of a vehicle white it was parked in a driveway in the 400 block of Haley Dr. on Dec. 8.

• The driver’s side window of a vehicle while it was parked outside a home in the 400 block of Haley Dr. on Dec. 8.

• A front window in the 2700 block of Luverne Ave. on Dec. 8.

• The rear window of a vehicle in the 3700 block of Navarre Ave. on Dec. 6.

• The driver’s side window of a vehicle parked in front of a home in the 2900 block of Camelot Dr. on Dec. 8.



Surveillance

Police knew there was more than one vehicle involved due to surveillance camera footage from at least one of the locations, said Magdich.

On Dec. 9, Oregon police posted a surveillance photo on its Facebook page of one of the vehicles, a Ford Fusion, believed to be responsible for the shootings. A red Chevy Cruze was also identified.

Oregon Police’s Facebook page on Dec. 14 had 87 posts from people who were thankful the vandals were caught.

An employee of Bay Park Hospital stated that some employees had even been reluctant to go to work out of fear there would be another round of vandalism.

Another poster claimed that the crimes may be connected to damage on Dec. 10 to a business about to move to a location on Woodville Road in Northwood.

“Unfortunately, soon to come Furniture Palace on Woodville Road, formerly Recliners and More, was shot up on Saturday and we have been working with Northwood Police on providing them with camera footage. Hopefully, it’s the same people. Our footage appears to be a Ford Fusion as well. So thanks for the great work in catching these criminals.”