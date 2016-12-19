Bill hurt by turf battle, chief says

Share

As House Bill 378 winds its way through the state legislature, it’s evident what’s best for the public is absent, says the police chief in Lake Township.

Chief Mark Hummer last week said pressure by the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association on the bill’s sponsors to remove a provision that would authorize township police officers to patrol interstate highways is a political turf battle.

“The new bill has been watered down,” he said. “Through their interruption of the original bill it’s obvious certain sheriffs are more interested in protecting their turf rather than protecting constituents. I would think all sheriffs would want to work with us rather than worry about their jurisdictions.”

A traffic stop in 2011 by a Lake Township police officer on I-280 was contested to the Ohio Supreme Court. It ruled state law doesn’t give officers in townships with less than 50,000 residents the authority to make stops on interstates as well as state roadways classified as part of the national system.

HB 378 would grant that authority to patrol state and U.S. highways that are part of the national highway system to township officers but interstates would remain out of their jurisdiction.

During testimony in the senate, a bill sponsor said the township exclusion was needed to get support from the sheriff’s association.

Chief Hummer said there are four exits from I-280 into the township. Drugs were involved in the traffic stop on I-280 in 2011.

“Criminals can easily get on and off and impact my citizens,” he said. “And with the growing opioid addiction epidemic, trying to stem the supply of drugs is vital.”

In addition, his patrol officers frequently get dispatched to respond to accidents on the Ohio Turnpike when the Highway Patrol doesn’t have a trooper available.

“We have no problem working with other agencies. We all go through the same training. This is nothing more than the sheriff’s association exerting its power in the legislative process,” the chief said.